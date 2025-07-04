Macedonian PM Slams EU for 'Erasing Identity' from Progress Report

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has sharply criticized the latest developments in the European Parliament, accusing it of erasing Macedonian identity and language in what he described as a "Taliban-style" move. His remarks followed reports that the three largest political groups in the European Parliament had reached an agreement to remove references to the "Macedonian identity" and "Macedonian language" from the draft progress report on North Macedonia.

Mickoski emphasized that both the complete removal and any attempt to qualify the language with the term "modern" are equally unacceptable. According to him, this development, particularly the vote in the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET), will be remembered as a turning point, as it marks the first time the Macedonian language and identity have been treated in such a way at the EU’s core institutions. He argued that the situation demonstrates that the issue is not merely about constitutional amendments to include Bulgarians, but rather involves deeper, long-standing political problems. He accused past leaders and political figures of misleading the public into believing that constitutional changes would resolve the country’s European integration challenges and called on them to take responsibility.

Mickoski pointed fingers at several current and former officials, whom he blamed for the country’s deteriorating position, claiming that under their leadership, Macedonian identity is being erased from official European documents.

On the same day, it emerged that a draft resolution based on a report by MEP Thomas Weitz includes strong language concerning regional geopolitics. The document directly addresses what it calls the "Serbian World" project, describing it as a campaign not just for economic dominance but for reshaping state borders in the Balkans. According to the resolution, this project extends its influence over Republika Srpska, Montenegro, Kosovo, and North Macedonia. Point 80 of the report voices concern that representatives from the North Macedonian government are participating in initiatives aligned with this vision, which it argues threatens sovereignty and regional stability.

Point 81 calls for the opening of Yugoslav-era secret police archives - specifically those of UDBA and KOS - stored in both North Macedonia and Serbia. The purpose, it says, is to help the region move beyond its totalitarian past and support stronger democratic institutions through transparency and accountability.

The resolution further notes that North Macedonia continues to be a target of foreign influence campaigns aimed at stoking anti-European sentiment and dividing society. These efforts, the report warns, often come through Serbian-language media that disseminate pro-Kremlin narratives across the region. It also recalls that North Macedonia expelled 13 Russian diplomats between 2018 and 2023 for espionage-related activity, a sign that covert networks are still active in the country.

China is also named in the draft report as a source of growing influence, reportedly using tactics such as media funding, strategic investments, and clauses in infrastructure loans that carry coercive conditions. The report warns that Chinese-funded content has appeared in Macedonian media without proper disclosure. It also points to 2023 analyses that revealed how Russian-linked entities have used Serbian media channels to distribute messages hostile to NATO and to claim the EU is forcing North Macedonia to compromise on its national identity.

The draft resolution concludes with broader concerns over hybrid threats and foreign interference across all Western Balkan EU candidate states. It cites strategic corruption, murky financial transactions, and pressure from both Russia and China as persistent dangers. In this context, it flags Hungary and Serbia as playing a role in advancing Beijing and Moscow’s geopolitical agendas, pointing to specific cases like a Hungarian loan to North Macedonia that reportedly originates from Chinese funding sources.