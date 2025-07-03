Ukrainian Strike Kills Russian Navy Deputy Commander in Kursk

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian command post in the town of Korenevo, located in Russia's Kursk Oblast, has killed Major General Mikhail Gudkov, Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy. His death was confirmed on July 3 by the Governor of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako.

According to official statements and Russian military-linked sources, Gudkov died alongside over ten other senior Russian officers during the attack. The strike reportedly targeted a command facility near the Ukrainian border. Kozhemyako stated that Gudkov was “performing his officer duty” at the time and died together with fellow soldiers. Among the other casualties was army officer Nariman Shikhaliyev.

Gudkov had taken up the role of deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy in March 2025. Before that, he was the commander of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade. This unit has seen extensive combat in Ukraine and has been accused of war crimes, specifically the execution of captured Ukrainian soldiers. Some brigade members, once taken prisoner by Ukraine, reportedly admitted to taking part in or witnessing such executions.

There has been no official response from Ukrainian authorities regarding Gudkov's death or the reported strike.

The attack comes in the wider context of ongoing hostilities in Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces launched a major cross-border operation in August 2024. That offensive, described as the first foreign ground incursion into Russia since World War II, aimed to derail an impending Russian advance on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast and to ease pressure on the eastern Donetsk front.

Since then, Ukraine claims to have inflicted heavy losses in the region, reporting over 63,000 Russian troop casualties, including more than 25,000 killed and nearly 1,000 taken prisoner. Ukrainian forces also report the destruction or disabling of over 5,600 units of Russian military equipment in the oblast.

In March 2025, Russia launched a renewed offensive and succeeded in retaking much of the previously lost territory. This operation was reportedly supported by military units from North Korea.

