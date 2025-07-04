Hot Weather Ahead: Up to 38°C Expected Across Bulgaria on Thursday

Bulgaria Faces Another Dangerous Fire Season Due to Neglected Forests
The risk of forest fires remains high in Bulgaria this year
Bulgaria will face a typical summer day on July 4, with clear skies and high temperatures expected across the country. The weather will be sunny and dry, accompanied by a light easterly breeze. Daytime highs will range from 33 to 38 degrees Celsius, with temperatures in the capital staying closer to 33°C.
Conditions along the Black Sea coast will be favorable for beachgoers. The forecast there also calls for sunny skies and a southeasterly wind, light to moderate in strength. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. The sea water will be warm, holding steady at around 23°C.
In the mountainous regions, the weather will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. A gentle northeasterly wind is expected. Temperatures will peak around 28 degrees Celsius at an altitude of 1,200 meters, and near 21°C at 2,000 meters.
