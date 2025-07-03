Over 86% of Bulgarians Support Young Doctors’ Protests, Judicial Reform Backed by 75%

Society | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 16:01
Bulgaria: Over 86% of Bulgarians Support Young Doctors’ Protests, Judicial Reform Backed by 75%

A recent independent telephone survey conducted by the Myara Agency among 800 adult Bulgarians reveals strong public support for young doctors and protests related to judicial reform. According to the poll, 86.4% of respondents back the protests led by young doctors and medical specialists, while only 7.3% oppose them. A small percentage either remain unfamiliar with the issue or found it difficult to answer, indicating broad consensus on this topic.

The survey, carried out in mid-June 2025, aims to explore public attitudes toward various types of protests occurring in the country. It focuses on representativeness of protest types rather than attempting to cover every possible demonstration.

Judicial reform protests also enjoy significant backing, with 75.2% expressing support. Opposition stands at just 8.7%, while 15.1% of respondents were either unfamiliar with the issue or undecided. The relatively higher share of uncertainty suggests some ambiguity in public opinion on judicial reforms. This could be influenced by a longstanding skepticism toward the justice system and distrust of institutions.

In contrast, protests against Bulgaria’s planned euro adoption display a much more divided public view, influenced by strong political polarization. This pattern is similar to the recent public transport strike in Sofia, where opinions sharply diverge.

The strike in Sofia’s public transport system shows an intriguing split: nationally, 47.7% support the strike, while 38.2% oppose it. Meanwhile, 12.2% lack sufficient information to form an opinion. However, in Sofia itself, the trend reverses, with 50.3% opposing the strike and only 38.1% supporting it. About 10.3% of capital residents remain unsure, and 1.3% could not respond. These variations may be rooted in political factors or daily convenience considerations, but they underscore a notable difference in perspectives between the capital and the rest of the country.

The Myara Agency emphasizes that the maximum margin of error for the survey is ±3.5 percentage points at the midpoint, and that 1% of the sample corresponds to approximately 54,000 people nationwide.

