How have table games changed over the years?

Table games have long been a cornerstone of casino gaming. Classics like Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat have drawn players for centuries, valued for their structured gameplay and straightforward rules. But in recent decades, the environment in which these games are played has transformed significantly. The move from felt-topped tables in land-based venues to the digital interface of online casinos has been driven by technological innovation.

Today, you can place your bets at a live Roulette table without ever stepping into a physical casino. This shift reflects more than just a change in format—it highlights the increasing role of technology in enhancing accessibility, fairness, and efficiency in traditional table games.

In this article, we explore how table games have evolved over the years, with a closer look at the key technologies that have shaped their journey from the casino floor to the digital screen.

The first leap from physical to digital

The first major change came in the 1990s with the advent of online casinos. Table games were among the earliest formats to be digitised.

However, early versions of online Blackjack and Roulette were relatively basic. Outcomes were determined by random number generators (RNGs), which, while mathematically fair, lacked the visual and interactive elements of a real table.

The transition to online formats made games more widely accessible, but they did lose the physicality and dealer presence that some players preferred. This paved the way for further innovation—bridging the gap between digital convenience and traditional realism.

The rise of Live Dealer games

The launch of live casino games was a pivotal moment in the evolution of table games. Live Blackjack and Roulette tables, streamed from dedicated studios or actual casino floors, reintroduced a human dealer into the online experience.

High-definition cameras and low-latency streaming now allow players to view and follow the action in real time.

Multiple camera angles are often available, particularly in live Roulette, offering detailed views of the wheel, ball, and dealer gestures. This visual clarity is vital in ensuring transparency and player trust.

But what technology makes everything happen?

Several technologies work in tandem to deliver a seamless live table game experience:

Game Control Units (GCUs): These are installed on each live table to encode and transmit the video feed, ensuring that every spin or deal is correctly synchronised with the online interface.

These are installed on each live table to encode and transmit the video feed, ensuring that every spin or deal is correctly synchronised with the online interface. Optical Character Recognition (OCR): OCR software converts visual data—such as card values or Roulette outcomes—into digital information that the casino software can process and display instantly.

OCR software converts visual data—such as card values or Roulette outcomes—into digital information that the casino software can process and display instantly. Secure User Interfaces: The betting interface players interact with is also powered by real-time data processing, allowing immediate input recognition and updated odds or results based on live outcomes.

These systems work together to replicate the logic of physical games while maintaining the security, speed, and responsiveness required for digital platforms.

What next?

The future of table games could see more hybrid formats—where digital features are added to live games. For example, you might see random multipliers appear during a live Roulette spin, combining real-time action with extra digital elements.

There’s also growing interest in using technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create new ways to play. These are still in the early stages, but they show where things might be heading.

At the same time, casino operators are continuing to focus on safety and fairness. Technology now helps with things like checking player age, spotting risky behaviour, and keeping play within safe limits. These tools are becoming an important part of how modern table games are designed and managed.