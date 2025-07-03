European Parliament Set to Remove Macedonian Identity and Language from North Macedonia Report?

The three largest political groups in the European Parliament - EPP, S&D, and Renew Europe - have allegedly reached an agreement to remove references to Macedonian identity and language from the draft report on North Macedonia, BGNES reports. This amendment is expected to receive broad support during the plenary vote in Strasbourg next week.

The report, based on Thomas Weitz’s draft resolution, highlights the Serbian geopolitical project aimed at asserting dominance over the Balkans, not only through economic influence but also by attempting to alter borders. The areas targeted include Republika Srpska, Montenegro, Kosovo, and North Macedonia.

Specifically, point 80 of the report voices concern over the so-called “Serbian World” project, noting that some officials in North Macedonia are seen as encouraging this agenda. These efforts reportedly seek to establish influence that undermines the sovereignty and stability of neighboring states.

Point 81 calls for the opening of archives from Yugoslavia’s secret services - UDBA and KOS - from the Tito era, emphasizing the need for accountability within Western Balkan institutions.

The document further states that North Macedonia continues to face hostile foreign interference, including attempts to fracture the country’s social fabric and spread anti-European sentiment. This is particularly evident through Serbian-language tabloids and media outlets, which act as regional amplifiers of Kremlin narratives and wield significant influence.

The report recalls that North Macedonia expelled 13 Russian diplomats between 2018 and 2023 over activities inconsistent with diplomatic norms, suggesting ongoing covert influence networks. It also highlights China’s expanding reach through information control, investment diplomacy, and coercive clauses in infrastructure loan agreements.

Warnings are issued about Chinese diplomatic entities funding paid content and comments in Macedonian media without clear disclosure. A 2023 analysis found that Russian states have used Serbian media proxies to disseminate anti-NATO narratives and assert that the EU is pressuring North Macedonia to abandon its national identity.

Published openly on the European Parliament website, the draft resolution expresses deep concern about the vulnerability of North Macedonia and other Western Balkan EU candidate countries to foreign meddling and disinformation campaigns. These hybrid threats and strategic tactics are primarily traced back to Russia and China.

The text also expresses apprehension regarding the roles of Hungary and Serbia in furthering the geopolitical ambitions of China and Russia. Particular attention is drawn to the risk of dependency arising from asymmetrical Chinese loan agreements and a loan from Hungary to North Macedonia that appears to have Chinese origins.

