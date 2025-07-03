European Parliament Set to Remove Macedonian Identity and Language from North Macedonia Report?

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:05
Bulgaria: European Parliament Set to Remove Macedonian Identity and Language from North Macedonia Report?

The three largest political groups in the European Parliament - EPP, S&D, and Renew Europe - have allegedly reached an agreement to remove references to Macedonian identity and language from the draft report on North Macedonia, BGNES reports. This amendment is expected to receive broad support during the plenary vote in Strasbourg next week.

The report, based on Thomas Weitz’s draft resolution, highlights the Serbian geopolitical project aimed at asserting dominance over the Balkans, not only through economic influence but also by attempting to alter borders. The areas targeted include Republika Srpska, Montenegro, Kosovo, and North Macedonia.

Specifically, point 80 of the report voices concern over the so-called “Serbian World” project, noting that some officials in North Macedonia are seen as encouraging this agenda. These efforts reportedly seek to establish influence that undermines the sovereignty and stability of neighboring states.

Point 81 calls for the opening of archives from Yugoslavia’s secret services - UDBA and KOS - from the Tito era, emphasizing the need for accountability within Western Balkan institutions.

The document further states that North Macedonia continues to face hostile foreign interference, including attempts to fracture the country’s social fabric and spread anti-European sentiment. This is particularly evident through Serbian-language tabloids and media outlets, which act as regional amplifiers of Kremlin narratives and wield significant influence.

The report recalls that North Macedonia expelled 13 Russian diplomats between 2018 and 2023 over activities inconsistent with diplomatic norms, suggesting ongoing covert influence networks. It also highlights China’s expanding reach through information control, investment diplomacy, and coercive clauses in infrastructure loan agreements.

Warnings are issued about Chinese diplomatic entities funding paid content and comments in Macedonian media without clear disclosure. A 2023 analysis found that Russian states have used Serbian media proxies to disseminate anti-NATO narratives and assert that the EU is pressuring North Macedonia to abandon its national identity.

Published openly on the European Parliament website, the draft resolution expresses deep concern about the vulnerability of North Macedonia and other Western Balkan EU candidate countries to foreign meddling and disinformation campaigns. These hybrid threats and strategic tactics are primarily traced back to Russia and China.

The text also expresses apprehension regarding the roles of Hungary and Serbia in furthering the geopolitical ambitions of China and Russia. Particular attention is drawn to the risk of dependency arising from asymmetrical Chinese loan agreements and a loan from Hungary to North Macedonia that appears to have Chinese origins.

Source: BGNES

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Macedonian, identity, European

Related Articles:

Macedonian PM Slams EU for 'Erasing Identity' from Progress Report

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has sharply criticized the latest developments in the European Parliament, accusing it of erasing Macedonian identity and language in what he described as a "Taliban-style" move

World » Southeast Europe | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:18

Von der Leyen Under Pressure as MEPs Prepare No-Confidence Vote

For the first time in more than a decade, the head of the European Commission will face a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:06

European Commission Endorses Bulgaria’s €6.17 Billion Recovery Plan with Strong Green Focus

The European Commission has officially endorsed the revised version of Bulgaria’s recovery and resilience plan, which now totals €6.17 billion in grants

World » EU | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:55

EU Extends Russia Sanctions, Stalls on New Package

European Union leaders have agreed to prolong all existing sanctions against Russia for another six months, but failed to reach a consensus on the adoption of a new, 18th package of restrictive measures

World » Russia | June 27, 2025, Friday // 09:39

European Leaders Officially Approve Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

European leaders have formally backed Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone, setting the stage for the country to adopt the single currency on January 1, 2026

Business | June 27, 2025, Friday // 09:33

Bulgaria Clashes with Orban’s MEPs over North Macedonia Language Amendment in EU Report

The draft report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress passed through the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs on June 24, following a postponed vote earlier this month

World » EU | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria Aims to Secure 1.5 Billion Euros from EU by Year-End After Recovery Plan Approval

The European Commission recently approved Bulgaria’s proposed amendments to its Recovery and Sustainability Plan, along with projects and reforms under the RepowerEU initiative

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:38

Von der Leyen Under Pressure as MEPs Prepare No-Confidence Vote

For the first time in more than a decade, the head of the European Commission will face a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:06

Eurozone Unemployment Slightly Rises in May; Bulgaria Sees Minor Increase

Unemployment in May saw a slight rise in the eurozone, edging up to 6.3% from 6.2% in April, according to seasonal adjustments

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 09:31

European Commission Endorses Bulgaria’s €6.17 Billion Recovery Plan with Strong Green Focus

The European Commission has officially endorsed the revised version of Bulgaria’s recovery and resilience plan, which now totals €6.17 billion in grants

World » EU | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:55

Will the ECB Control Bulgaria’s Budget After Euro Adoption?

A video posted on Facebook by Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Revival party, claims that once Bulgaria joins the eurozone on January 1, 2026, Bulgarian MPs will lose the ability to approve a budget

World » EU | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 13:04

Border Checks Between Bulgaria and Romania Officially Abolished After Six-Month Transition

As of midnight on July 1, border checks between Bulgaria and Romania have officially been lifted

World » EU | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 11:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria