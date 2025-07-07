Real Estate Trends in Bulgaria: Sofia Stays Costliest as Varna and Ruse See Fastest Price Growth

The real estate market in Bulgaria in the first half of 2025 continues to evolve, with Sofia maintaining its status as the country’s most expensive city for property purchases. However, regional centers such as Varna, Plovdiv, Burgas, and notably Ruse are showing the most significant growth in prices and buyer interest.

Sofia leads in pricing, with the average property valued at nearly 394,000 euros and the price per square meter reaching around 2,020 euros, according to mid-2025 data from a leading property portal. Properties tend to sell relatively quickly, typically within 28 days. Price variation across neighborhoods is substantial, nearly doubling between the most affordable and the most exclusive areas. For instance, in Obelya, the price per square meter is about 1,249 euros with average property values around 275,763 euros, making it one of the more affordable districts. Conversely, Mladost - a well-developed area with significant business and transport infrastructure - has average square meter prices near 2,097 euros and average property prices of 351,362 euros. Krustova Vada, regarded as a premium, modern neighborhood, commands prices of approximately 2,610 euros per square meter and average property values of 371,110 euros.

Outside the capital, Varna stands out as the next priciest city, with an average square meter price of 1,552 euros and average property prices near 217,000 euros. Official statistics highlight that both Varna and Ruse experienced the sharpest annual increases in property prices during the first quarter of 2025, with growth rates of 8.7% and 9.2% respectively compared to the previous quarter.

Plovdiv and Burgas represent balanced and stable real estate markets. In Plovdiv, properties average 1,212 euros per square meter and 211,000 euros overall, with homes selling quickly - in about 21 days - making it the fastest-moving market among regional cities. Burgas shows slightly higher prices, with averages of 1,343 euros per square meter and 170,000 euros per property, maintaining steady demand and liquidity with average listings lasting around 24 days.

Smaller towns and resort areas reveal marked contrasts in price trends, reflecting varied local dynamics. Troyan emerges as one of the most affordable markets, with prices around 399 euros per square meter, suggesting untapped potential especially for buyers seeking quieter living or remote work opportunities. Similarly, Dobrich (596 euros/sq.m.), Haskovo (628 euros/sq.m.), and Pazardzhik (663 euros/sq.m.) exhibit steady demand but less investment pressure.

Resort towns and economically specific cities show higher price levels. Bansko, known for holiday and rental properties, records prices of roughly 1,084 euros per square meter. Surprisingly, Shumen - a non-resort industrial and administrative center - has nearly identical prices at 1,089 euros/sq.m., indicating a sustainable local economy. Razlog, close to ski resorts, holds prices at 644 euros/sq.m., which, while lower than Bansko, surpasses interior regional averages.

Regional economic hubs such as Stara Zagora (844 euros/sq.m.), Veliko Tarnovo (831 euros/sq.m.), and Pernik (874 euros/sq.m.) reflect stable markets influenced by local demand and geography. Pernik’s prices remain relatively high due to its proximity to Sofia. Pleven also stands out with 943 euros per square meter, a figure elevated by limited supply and strong local interest.

Emerging trends reveal that while Sofia remains the most expensive and influential market, regional cities are becoming increasingly competitive. These cities are no longer just alternatives to the capital; they attract buyers seeking a combination of accessibility, infrastructure quality, and a better urban environment. Today’s property buyers show greater flexibility and information access, often favoring locations outside Sofia that still offer desirable living conditions.

