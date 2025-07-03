Banksy-Style Street Art Ignites Sofia’s Walls Days After Massive Attack Concert

A Banksy-inspired graffiti piece has sparked excitement in Sofia, appearing in the Borisova Garden just steps from the capital’s Kolodrum arena, BGNES reported. The street artwork surfaced recently, with social media users linking its emergence to the Massive Attack concert held on June 29 or shortly thereafter.

The piece features a striking image: a man with bloodied feet clutching a bunch of balloons, lifting him off the ground like a hot air balloon, with flames igniting his crotch. Accompanying the image is a bold message spray-painted in red: "There is nothing more dangerous than someone who wants to make the world a better place," followed by "for himself."

Questions about the work’s authenticity abound. While it channels the style of the elusive Banksy, it is unlikely to be an original due to the absence of confirmation through official channels and the somewhat imperfect wording of the phrase. Its location and style suggest it may be the creation of a fan or another street artist heavily influenced by Banksy rather than the artist himself.

The Massive Attack concert that preceded the artwork’s appearance had turned into a powerful political statement, using vivid visuals and urgent themes to confront audiences with harsh realities such as global conflict and exploitation. The graffiti's message aligns with this spirit of activism.

For context, the most recent verified Banksy piece surfaced in late May in Marseille, depicting a marine lighthouse casting a shadow onto a street pole, accompanied by the phrase, "I Want to Be What You Saw in Me," set against a muted beige background.

Banksy’s true identity remains one of the art world’s enduring mysteries, with various figures in the music and art scenes having been suspected over the years.

