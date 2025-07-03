US-Israel Strikes Delay Iran’s Nuclear Program by Up to Two Years, Pentagon Says

World | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:09
Bulgaria: US-Israel Strikes Delay Iran’s Nuclear Program by Up to Two Years, Pentagon Says

Recent US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s principal nuclear sites have delayed Tehran’s nuclear program by an estimated one to two years, according to the Pentagon’s latest evaluation. These coordinated attacks took place approximately ten days ago, targeting key facilities including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan with heavy bunker-buster missiles and Tomahawk rockets.

The Pentagon spokesperson described the strikes as having "completely obliterated" the targeted sites, emphasizing a significant setback to Iran’s nuclear capabilities. This assessment, while cautious compared to earlier declarations, contrasts with previous US claims suggesting the program was delayed by decades.

The attacks on June 22 involved over 30 massive munitions aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear progress. However, recent comments from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) paint a more complex picture. The agency’s head indicated that Tehran retains the capacity to resume uranium enrichment within months, highlighting that some infrastructure remains intact. He noted that while the strikes caused damage, it is inaccurate to assume the nuclear program was entirely dismantled.

There are also conflicting views regarding Iran’s preemptive actions. Some experts suggest Iran moved its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, believed to be near weapons-grade, to secure locations ahead of the strikes. US defense officials, however, have dismissed these claims, stating no intelligence confirms such maneuvers or secret stockpiling.

On the Iranian side, officials confirmed significant damage to the Fordow site but acknowledged uncertainty over the full extent of the impact. In response to the strikes and escalating tensions, Iran’s leadership has suspended cooperation with the IAEA, following a parliamentary law supported unanimously by lawmakers and approved by the Guardian Council. This suspension represents a sharp escalation in Iran’s stance toward international nuclear oversight.

Tags: US, Iran, nuclear

