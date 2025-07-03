Russian Drone Strike Hits Residential Building in Odesa, Five Injured

During the night of July 2-3, the city of Odesa came under attack from Russian drones, resulting in significant damage to civilian infrastructure and casualties. Air-raid warnings sounded at 02:23, prompting residents to seek shelter as explosions were heard shortly after. The strike targeted a nine-storey residential building, forcing the evacuation of 50 people.

Despite active air defense efforts, the building suffered serious damage, including one stairwell rendered unsafe. Fire broke out in several apartments, six of which were completely destroyed, while another 36 sustained partial damage. Firefighters responded promptly, extinguishing the flames. Rescue teams managed to free five people trapped on upper floors, including two children who were later hospitalized for smoke inhalation. In total, five individuals were reported injured, with some receiving outpatient care following necessary medical treatment.

The emergency response was coordinated swiftly, with an operational headquarters established near the damaged site. Authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage and provide support to those affected.

Concurrently, Ukrainian air defenses faced a large-scale drone assault, with 52 Shahed loitering munitions and various decoy drones launched from Russian territory. Defense units intercepted 40 drones, employing both firepower and electronic warfare tactics to neutralize threats. Despite these efforts, seven enemy drones managed to strike their targets, causing damage including the incident in Odesa. Debris from downed drones also fell in nearby areas, presenting additional hazards.

The drone offensive originated from multiple Russian launch points, including Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, underscoring the continued threat to Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions.

