Russian Drone Strike Hits Residential Building in Odesa, Five Injured

World » UKRAINE | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Russian Drone Strike Hits Residential Building in Odesa, Five Injured @Odesa City Council

During the night of July 2-3, the city of Odesa came under attack from Russian drones, resulting in significant damage to civilian infrastructure and casualties. Air-raid warnings sounded at 02:23, prompting residents to seek shelter as explosions were heard shortly after. The strike targeted a nine-storey residential building, forcing the evacuation of 50 people.

Despite active air defense efforts, the building suffered serious damage, including one stairwell rendered unsafe. Fire broke out in several apartments, six of which were completely destroyed, while another 36 sustained partial damage. Firefighters responded promptly, extinguishing the flames. Rescue teams managed to free five people trapped on upper floors, including two children who were later hospitalized for smoke inhalation. In total, five individuals were reported injured, with some receiving outpatient care following necessary medical treatment.

The emergency response was coordinated swiftly, with an operational headquarters established near the damaged site. Authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage and provide support to those affected.

Concurrently, Ukrainian air defenses faced a large-scale drone assault, with 52 Shahed loitering munitions and various decoy drones launched from Russian territory. Defense units intercepted 40 drones, employing both firepower and electronic warfare tactics to neutralize threats. Despite these efforts, seven enemy drones managed to strike their targets, causing damage including the incident in Odesa. Debris from downed drones also fell in nearby areas, presenting additional hazards.

The drone offensive originated from multiple Russian launch points, including Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, underscoring the continued threat to Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions.

Odesa and its surrounding area are home to a diverse population, including a significant Bulgarian minority.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: odesa, Ukraine, Russian

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Strike Kills Russian Navy Deputy Commander in Kursk

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian command post in the town of Korenevo, located in Russia's Kursk Oblast, has killed Major General Mikhail Gudkov

World » Ukraine | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:12

US Halts Missile Shipments to Ukraine as Russian Attacks Escalate

The United States has temporarily halted the delivery of several key weapons systems and munitions to Ukraine due to concerns over critically low domestic stockpiles

World » Ukraine | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:47

Fires Erupt in Occupied Luhansk and Donetsk After Reported Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Explosions and fires broke out overnight between June 30 and July 1 in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk

World » Ukraine | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15

Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Perishes in Night of Heavy Russian Missile and Drone Strikes

A Ukrainian F-16 pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, lost his life during a massive overnight air attack by Russian forces on June 29

World » Ukraine | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 12:15

Bulgarian Vladislav Mladenov Killed in Action in Ukraine

Vladislav Mladenov, a Bulgarian citizen and former army sergeant, has died while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 15:55

Russian Drone Strike on Odesa Kills Married Couple, Injures 14 Including Children

A deadly overnight drone attack by Russian forces on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa has left two civilians dead and at least 14 others wounded

World » Ukraine | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 10:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Strike Kills Russian Navy Deputy Commander in Kursk

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian command post in the town of Korenevo, located in Russia's Kursk Oblast, has killed Major General Mikhail Gudkov

World » Ukraine | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 14:12

US Halts Missile Shipments to Ukraine as Russian Attacks Escalate

The United States has temporarily halted the delivery of several key weapons systems and munitions to Ukraine due to concerns over critically low domestic stockpiles

World » Ukraine | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:47

Fires Erupt in Occupied Luhansk and Donetsk After Reported Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Explosions and fires broke out overnight between June 30 and July 1 in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk

World » Ukraine | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15

Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Perishes in Night of Heavy Russian Missile and Drone Strikes

A Ukrainian F-16 pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, lost his life during a massive overnight air attack by Russian forces on June 29

World » Ukraine | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 12:15

Bulgarian Vladislav Mladenov Killed in Action in Ukraine

Vladislav Mladenov, a Bulgarian citizen and former army sergeant, has died while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 15:55

Russian Drone Strike on Odesa Kills Married Couple, Injures 14 Including Children

A deadly overnight drone attack by Russian forces on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa has left two civilians dead and at least 14 others wounded

World » Ukraine | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 10:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria