Bulgaria Climbs to Fifth Place in Europe for Tourism Growth

Bulgaria Faces Another Dangerous Fire Season Due to Neglected Forests
The risk of forest fires remains high in Bulgaria this year
Bulgaria ranks fifth in Europe for tourism growth, a fact highlighted by the country’s Minister of Tourism during a recent interview on Nova TV. Early booking data indicates a strong summer season ahead, reflecting the sector’s continuing expansion.
In a separate but related positive note, the European Union’s Environment Agency recently ranked Bulgarian seawater as the second cleanest in Europe. This assessment stems from comprehensive testing conducted by both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment and Water, which collected over a thousand water samples throughout the year. Independent laboratories also contributed their findings, examining chemical and biological indicators, including the presence of harmful substances. The report underscores Bulgaria’s commitment to maintaining high environmental standards, with strict penalties for those responsible for pollution, including fines for concessionaires who fail to ensure proper cleanliness during events.
Addressing concerns about transparency in beach services, the Minister emphasized that the rental of sunbeds and umbrellas is a combined service and cannot be split for separate payment. Every beach is required to display clear price lists, and multiple inspection teams are actively monitoring compliance. The ministry is prepared to terminate contracts with concessionaires who violate these rules, signaling a strict stance against fraudulent practices.
The tourism industry is reportedly improving its standards and recognizes the importance of a fair, competitive environment. Although attempts to bypass regulations still occur, enforcement authorities are vigilant in addressing such cases promptly. Recent inspections at airports in major coastal cities targeted seafood vendors, revealing a mix of non-compliance issues including concealed operations, lack of proper labeling, and failure to issue receipts. Penalties were imposed where necessary, and some vendors complied fully with the legal requirements.
Ensuring cleanliness and legality remains a top priority for authorities, especially in large resort areas, where coordinated efforts among ministries, tax agencies, and local police seek to uphold standards and protect both visitors and businesses.
Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is expanding its route network with a new service connecting Varna and Milan Bergamo
SOF Connect, the operator of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, has announced the start of a large-scale public tender for the design and construction of a new Terminal 3
Varna has kicked off the 2025 summer season on a strong note
A recent Eurostat study highlights a significant rise in prices across Greece
A new sea route between Burgas and Istanbul will begin operating on June 24, 2025
In 2024, the quality of bathing waters across the European Union remained high
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe