Bulgaria Climbs to Fifth Place in Europe for Tourism Growth

Business » TOURISM | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Climbs to Fifth Place in Europe for Tourism Growth @Pexels

Bulgaria ranks fifth in Europe for tourism growth, a fact highlighted by the country’s Minister of Tourism during a recent interview on Nova TV. Early booking data indicates a strong summer season ahead, reflecting the sector’s continuing expansion.

In a separate but related positive note, the European Union’s Environment Agency recently ranked Bulgarian seawater as the second cleanest in Europe. This assessment stems from comprehensive testing conducted by both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment and Water, which collected over a thousand water samples throughout the year. Independent laboratories also contributed their findings, examining chemical and biological indicators, including the presence of harmful substances. The report underscores Bulgaria’s commitment to maintaining high environmental standards, with strict penalties for those responsible for pollution, including fines for concessionaires who fail to ensure proper cleanliness during events.

Addressing concerns about transparency in beach services, the Minister emphasized that the rental of sunbeds and umbrellas is a combined service and cannot be split for separate payment. Every beach is required to display clear price lists, and multiple inspection teams are actively monitoring compliance. The ministry is prepared to terminate contracts with concessionaires who violate these rules, signaling a strict stance against fraudulent practices.

The tourism industry is reportedly improving its standards and recognizes the importance of a fair, competitive environment. Although attempts to bypass regulations still occur, enforcement authorities are vigilant in addressing such cases promptly. Recent inspections at airports in major coastal cities targeted seafood vendors, revealing a mix of non-compliance issues including concealed operations, lack of proper labeling, and failure to issue receipts. Penalties were imposed where necessary, and some vendors complied fully with the legal requirements.

Ensuring cleanliness and legality remains a top priority for authorities, especially in large resort areas, where coordinated efforts among ministries, tax agencies, and local police seek to uphold standards and protect both visitors and businesses.

