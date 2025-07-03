Von der Leyen Under Pressure as MEPs Prepare No-Confidence Vote

For the first time in more than a decade, the head of the European Commission will face a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament. The motion has been officially scheduled, with a debate set for July 7 in Strasbourg, followed by a vote on July 10.

Although largely symbolic at this stage, the vote signals mounting discontent within EU institutions. Most political groups have already indicated they will not support the motion, making its passage unlikely. Nevertheless, the event highlights increasing frustration in Brussels over a series of controversial decisions and growing scrutiny of von der Leyen’s leadership.

The motion was initiated by a member of the European Parliament from the right-wing conservative group. It was triggered by lingering concerns over undisclosed correspondence from 2021 between von der Leyen and the CEO of a pharmaceutical company during the COVID-19 vaccine procurement campaign. The content of these exchanges remains secret and has raised criticism related to transparency and accountability.

To launch the no-confidence procedure, a minimum of 72 signatures from MEPs was required. While some initially withdrew their support, the threshold was still met. If the motion succeeds - a scenario currently seen as unlikely - it would lead to the resignation of the entire European Commission and the launch of a process to appoint 27 new commissioners.

The upcoming debate will provide an opportunity for both critics and defenders of von der Leyen to express their views. While some centrist groups, including socialists and liberals, have voiced concerns about her recent political alliances - particularly with conservative forces on issues like the green transition - they have not indicated support for removing her from office. The vote reflects deeper tensions over the direction of Commission policy and von der Leyen’s role at its helm.