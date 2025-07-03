Von der Leyen Under Pressure as MEPs Prepare No-Confidence Vote

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Von der Leyen Under Pressure as MEPs Prepare No-Confidence Vote

For the first time in more than a decade, the head of the European Commission will face a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament. The motion has been officially scheduled, with a debate set for July 7 in Strasbourg, followed by a vote on July 10.

Although largely symbolic at this stage, the vote signals mounting discontent within EU institutions. Most political groups have already indicated they will not support the motion, making its passage unlikely. Nevertheless, the event highlights increasing frustration in Brussels over a series of controversial decisions and growing scrutiny of von der Leyen’s leadership.

The motion was initiated by a member of the European Parliament from the right-wing conservative group. It was triggered by lingering concerns over undisclosed correspondence from 2021 between von der Leyen and the CEO of a pharmaceutical company during the COVID-19 vaccine procurement campaign. The content of these exchanges remains secret and has raised criticism related to transparency and accountability.

To launch the no-confidence procedure, a minimum of 72 signatures from MEPs was required. While some initially withdrew their support, the threshold was still met. If the motion succeeds - a scenario currently seen as unlikely - it would lead to the resignation of the entire European Commission and the launch of a process to appoint 27 new commissioners.

The upcoming debate will provide an opportunity for both critics and defenders of von der Leyen to express their views. While some centrist groups, including socialists and liberals, have voiced concerns about her recent political alliances - particularly with conservative forces on issues like the green transition - they have not indicated support for removing her from office. The vote reflects deeper tensions over the direction of Commission policy and von der Leyen’s role at its helm.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: confidence, European, von der leyen

Related Articles:

European Parliament Set to Remove Macedonian Identity and Language from North Macedonia Report?

The three largest political groups in the European Parliament - EPP, S&D, and Renew Europe - have allegedly reached an agreement to remove references to Macedonian identity

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:05

European Commission Endorses Bulgaria’s €6.17 Billion Recovery Plan with Strong Green Focus

The European Commission has officially endorsed the revised version of Bulgaria’s recovery and resilience plan, which now totals €6.17 billion in grants

World » EU | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:55

Bulgaria's Borissov: We’ll Survive the No-Confidence Votes, But Parliament’s Time Is Being Squandered

GERB leader Boyko Borissov responded sharply to the latest no-confidence vote brought against the government, calling it a political charade meant to paralyze parliamentary work

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:31

'Democratic Bulgaria' Slams No Confidence Vote as Pro-Russian Ploy, Refuses Support

The parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" will not support the vote of no confidence initiated by "Revival", which they described as a politically motivated move designed to derail Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

EU Extends Russia Sanctions, Stalls on New Package

European Union leaders have agreed to prolong all existing sanctions against Russia for another six months, but failed to reach a consensus on the adoption of a new, 18th package of restrictive measures

World » Russia | June 27, 2025, Friday // 09:39

European Leaders Officially Approve Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

European leaders have formally backed Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone, setting the stage for the country to adopt the single currency on January 1, 2026

Business | June 27, 2025, Friday // 09:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria Aims to Secure 1.5 Billion Euros from EU by Year-End After Recovery Plan Approval

The European Commission recently approved Bulgaria’s proposed amendments to its Recovery and Sustainability Plan, along with projects and reforms under the RepowerEU initiative

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:38

European Parliament Set to Remove Macedonian Identity and Language from North Macedonia Report?

The three largest political groups in the European Parliament - EPP, S&D, and Renew Europe - have allegedly reached an agreement to remove references to Macedonian identity

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:05

Eurozone Unemployment Slightly Rises in May; Bulgaria Sees Minor Increase

Unemployment in May saw a slight rise in the eurozone, edging up to 6.3% from 6.2% in April, according to seasonal adjustments

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 09:31

European Commission Endorses Bulgaria’s €6.17 Billion Recovery Plan with Strong Green Focus

The European Commission has officially endorsed the revised version of Bulgaria’s recovery and resilience plan, which now totals €6.17 billion in grants

World » EU | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:55

Will the ECB Control Bulgaria’s Budget After Euro Adoption?

A video posted on Facebook by Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Revival party, claims that once Bulgaria joins the eurozone on January 1, 2026, Bulgarian MPs will lose the ability to approve a budget

World » EU | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 13:04

Border Checks Between Bulgaria and Romania Officially Abolished After Six-Month Transition

As of midnight on July 1, border checks between Bulgaria and Romania have officially been lifted

World » EU | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 11:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria