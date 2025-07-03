Bulgarian Firefighters Join Efforts to Contain Wildfires in Halkidiki and Crete

A large forest fire broke out near the town of Vourvourou on the Sithonia peninsula in Halkidiki, an area known for campsites and holiday homes. Though the fire was brought under control by the morning hours, authorities warned that strong winds and rising temperatures could trigger new flare-ups. Bulgarian firefighters are among those deployed to contain the blaze, remaining stationed in the affected areas of Vourvuru and Livari as a precaution.

A team of 10 Bulgarian firefighters, sent under the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, joined over 60 responders combating the fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a rapidly expanding fire driven by extreme heat. Around 100 firefighters, supported by roughly 30 vehicles, were working at the scene. Aerial support included 12 firefighting planes and 2 helicopters. The fire line stretched approximately two kilometers.

Authorities issued instructions to vacationers in proximity to the fire to evacuate toward Nikiti. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry urged citizens currently in the region to follow the guidance of local authorities. Some residents and tourists reported receiving mobile alerts in both Greek and English, warning of the danger. Eyewitnesses noted the swift response from emergency services, including evacuations and coordinated efforts to deploy fire extinguishing equipment. In the late afternoon, thick smoke was visible, and the fire continued to spread due to wind conditions.

Meanwhile, a separate major wildfire erupted on the island of Crete, specifically in a forested area near Lasithi in the island’s eastern region. The situation escalated rapidly due to strong winds, leading to thick smoke and damage to residential buildings. Around 1,500 people were evacuated, with 3,000 temporarily sheltered.

Fire crews on Crete worked through the night, supported by coastal resources and construction equipment. By the early hours, 155 firefighters had been deployed, along with 38 vehicles and four helicopters. Rescue operations were conducted by land and sea, totaling at least 15 missions. Parts of Agia Fotia were damaged, and the fire approached homes in nearby villages. All buildings in the path of the fire, including hotels and private residences, were evacuated.

In Crete, several individuals required hospitalization due to respiratory issues caused by smoke inhalation. Concerns grew as the fire advanced toward a fuel depot containing approximately 35 tonnes of fuel. Winds reached speeds measured at 10 on the Beaufort scale, contributing to the fire’s rapid expansion across a six-kilometer front. The situation remained critical, with emergency services expecting the effort to continue as conditions remained unfavorable.

In both regions, firefighting teams faced challenges posed by high temperatures and difficult terrain. The Bulgarian firefighters maintained a presence on-site throughout the night in Halkidiki and prepared to rotate shifts early in the morning. Their efforts are part of broader regional cooperation under EU coordination in response to escalating fire risks during the summer heatwave.

