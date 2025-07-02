Drone Strikes Hit Russian Military and Industrial Sites in Lipetsk and Yelets

Drone attacks were reported across multiple Russian regions on the night of July 2-3, with explosions confirmed in the cities of Lipetsk and Yelets in Lipetsk Oblast. Lipetsk hosts a military airfield, while Yelets is home to the Energia plant, which manufactures batteries and components for drones, aircraft, and naval systems.

In Yelets, a drone crashed into a car park near one of the industrial facilities, igniting a fire that was later brought under control. Employees from adjacent workshops were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities did not confirm which specific facility was hit, though local residents and media reports suggested that the Energia plant was the likely target. This facility had already come under attack earlier in May. The extent of the damage remains unclear, and there are no official reports of casualties from this strike.

Residents of Lipetsk and the region reported a large number of explosions pic.twitter.com/BDW8LkT2rl — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 3, 2025

Governor Igor Artamonov acknowledged multiple incidents across Lipetsk Oblast. Debris from downed drones was reported in several districts, including one case in which wreckage struck a residential house, killing one person and injuring two others. In Yelets, a separate drone hit an under-construction apartment building. Residents across the region described hearing numerous explosions during the night.

In Voronezh Oblast, Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed damage from falling drone debris. In the city of Voronezh, a house roof was damaged, while a village was left without electricity due to a downed power line.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed its air defense systems had downed a total of 69 drones overnight. These included 27 over Belgorod Oblast, 22 over Voronezh, 10 over Lipetsk, eight over Kursk, and two over occupied Crimea. However, local officials in Belgorod and Kursk Oblasts did not report any incidents.

In Tambov Oblast, the acting governor did not comment on any drone attacks but confirmed a fire at a facility in the city of Kotovsk, where three workers were killed and three others injured. The fire reportedly started due to a technological failure and was swiftly contained. The facility in question was not identified, though the city houses several factories, including those producing gunpowder, plastics, and industrial equipment.

Simultaneously, explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied city of Khartsyzk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. According to Russian Telegram channels, a missile may have struck an ammunition depot, leading to multiple secondary detonations. These reports remain unconfirmed.

Flights were temporarily restricted at airports in Saratov and Tambov due to the situation, according to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.

Ukraine has not issued any statements regarding the drone operations. However, such strikes targeting military and defense infrastructure deep within Russian territory have become a regular tactic aimed at weakening Russia’s military capabilities.

