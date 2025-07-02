No Vote, No Referendum: Bulgarian Parliament Blocks Lev-Until-2043 Proposal Again

The third attempt to organize a national referendum on delaying the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria failed once again. The session of the National Assembly was not extended to allow a vote on the proposal, effectively blocking the initiative once again. The refusal came with the votes of GERB, We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms–New Beginning (DPS-Peevski).

The motion for a referendum was submitted by the nationalist party “Revival,” with support from “Greatness.” The proposed question asked voters whether they agreed to keep the Bulgarian lev as the sole official currency until 2043. Despite being added to the parliamentary agenda, the proposal was not brought to a vote due to procedural maneuvers by the ruling parties, who declined to extend the session after nearly three hours of debate.

Representatives from GERB and WCC-DB argued that the referendum could not be held, citing legal and constitutional constraints. Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova stated: “Can the National Assembly make a decision when an issue is not within its competence? The short answer is: no.” She explained that such matters are covered by international treaties that Bulgaria has already ratified, including its commitments to join the Eurozone. “The Bulgarian state cannot afford to look ridiculous in the eyes of its partners,” she warned.

GERB MP Alexander Ivanov added that Bulgaria’s path to the Eurozone is “not reversible.” He stated: “Once this date, January 1, 2026, passes, Bulgarian citizens and businesses will be convinced of the benefits of Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone. They will not become poorer, as you often play on people’s fears, but rather they will have more resources.”

Opposition parties harshly criticized the ruling coalition for avoiding the vote. MPs from “Revival,” “Greatness,” and MECH accused the majority of abandoning democratic principles. “The referendum is not a threat to democracy, colleagues, but quite the opposite. It affirms it,” one opposition MP argued. Another MP challenged the ruling parties directly: “If we believe all this, that there can be no referendums in Bulgaria, why are we even bothering? Why don’t you ban them? This is usurping power.”

Criticism intensified with accusations that euro adoption would place a financial burden on Bulgarian taxpayers. “We will be burdened with additional new debts. We will save the French economy and Italy and Spain, and all of them are in debt. Do you understand where you are taking us?” said an opposition deputy.

GERB MP Toma Bikov also joined the debate, shifting blame toward President Rumen Radev. According to Bikov, the head of state’s inconsistent stance on the euro has created confusion and political tension. “This conversation that is currently taking place is a result of Mr. Radev’s actions on this issue. What does such a country look like? I will tell you: it looks like a madhouse,” he said. “And he turns out to be the most inadequate in this whole story. It is as if he lived on the moon during this time.”

The failed vote leaves the fate of the referendum uncertain, as the ruling parties remain firm in their opposition to the initiative, while nationalist and populist factions continue to campaign against euro adoption.