World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:57
Bulgaria: Massive Wildfire in Halkidiki Forces Evacuation of Tourists and Locals

A large wildfire is currently raging on the second peninsula of Halkidiki, prompting evacuations of both locals and tourists. The fire broke out in a forested area north of a seaside village and has quickly spread due to shifting winds, complicating firefighting efforts.

Authorities have responded by deploying significant resources to contain the flames. Eight firefighting aircraft and two helicopters are working from the air, while 65 firefighters and 20 water trucks are engaged on the ground. Trained volunteers have also joined the efforts, though untrained civilians, including tourists and residents, are being kept away from the front lines due to safety risks.

As a precaution, civil protection services have begun relocating people from the affected areas to nearby safer locations. One main provincial road has been closed to traffic between two villages along the coastline, halting movement through the fire zone.

The fire has not yet caused any reported injuries, but emergency services stress that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect human life. Residents and visitors in the area have received alerts on their mobile phones urging them to follow official instructions.

At this stage, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. The incident comes as the country continues to reckon with the consequences of devastating wildfires in past years. A recent court ruling related to a deadly blaze from several years ago, which claimed over a hundred lives, has resulted in multiple convictions - an event that still resonates as a reminder of the dangers posed by uncontrolled wildfires.

