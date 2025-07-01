Tragedy at Railway Crossing in Bulgaria: Train Strikes Horse Carriage, Child Killed, Father Critical

Society » INCIDENTS | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:51
Bulgaria: Tragedy at Railway Crossing in Bulgaria: Train Strikes Horse Carriage, Child Killed, Father Critical @BNT

A tragic accident occurred at a railway crossing in the Karlovo village of Pevtsite, where a 14-year-old child lost their life after a horse carriage was struck by a passenger train. The incident was reported shortly after 2:20 p.m. on July 2.

Preliminary reports indicate that the cart attempted to cross the railway line despite the barriers being lowered. The horse carriage was occupied by a 31-year-old man and his two children, aged 14 and 10. The train hit the cart while it was passing between the village and the Podbalkanski road.

The impact killed the older child instantly. The adult was seriously injured and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. The younger child was also examined at the scene, but no significant injuries were found.

Authorities from the local police and emergency services arrived promptly. A scene inspection is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the collision. The passenger train involved has been halted pending the completion of the investigation. Its two drivers were tested for alcohol use, and both results were negative.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, horse carriage, child

Related Articles:

Train Blaze Disrupts Varna-Sofia Route: Passengers Evacuated to Field After Smoke in Locomotive

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station

Society » Incidents | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Russia Launches Deadly Missile Strike on Dnipro, Hits Civilian Train and Infrastructure (VIDEOS)

Russia launched a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the morning of June 24

World » Ukraine | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 14:21

Bulgarian Railways to See Immediate Upgrades, Bistro Cars and Stewards Announced

Bulgaria's Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov shared his impressions of a train journey from Mezdra to Sofia on Facebook

Business » Tourism | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 06:30

Bulgarian Railways to Cut Sofia-Burgas Train Travel Time to Around 5 Hours Starting June

Starting June 15, traveling by train from Sofia to Burgas will take around five hours, a significant improvement for summer travelers heading to the coast

Business » Tourism | June 2, 2025, Monday // 08:51

Russian Authorities Blame Ukraine for Deadly Bridge Collapse and Train Derailment in Bryansk

On June 1st, Russia blamed Ukraine for a train derailment in Bryansk Oblast

World » Russia | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 11:32

Burgas: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Vehicle

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gorno Ezerovo district of Burgas today when a 1-year-and-8-month-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle

Society » Incidents | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Train Blaze Disrupts Varna-Sofia Route: Passengers Evacuated to Field After Smoke in Locomotive

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station

Society » Incidents | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Bulgaria Sends Firefighters to Greece in EU Wildfire Prevention Mission

Bulgaria has once again sent a specialized firefighting team to assist Greece in managing the threat of wildfires

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:30

Suspected Bulgarian Panther Spotted in Romania: Cross-Border Search Underway

Authorities in Romania's Giurgiu County are actively investigating reports about a possible sighting of a wild animal

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:21

Two Bulgarian Men Drown in Greece and Primorsko

A Bulgarian man, aged 60, drowned over the weekend while swimming in the sea near the Greek resort of Asprovalta, located east of Thessaloniki

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Panther in Shumen, Bulgaria May Have Migrated from Hungary, Say Experts

The temporary restrictions in Bulgaria’s Shumen Plateau Nature Park, imposed after a wild animal was reportedly spotted on June 19, are being lifted

Society » Incidents | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 11:43

Two Light Aircraft Down in Bulgaria: No Fatalities, Minor Injuries Reported

A small private aircraft crashed on Saturday morning in the Spano Pole area above Sandanski

Society » Incidents | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 13:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria