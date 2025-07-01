Tragedy at Railway Crossing in Bulgaria: Train Strikes Horse Carriage, Child Killed, Father Critical

A tragic accident occurred at a railway crossing in the Karlovo village of Pevtsite, where a 14-year-old child lost their life after a horse carriage was struck by a passenger train. The incident was reported shortly after 2:20 p.m. on July 2.

Preliminary reports indicate that the cart attempted to cross the railway line despite the barriers being lowered. The horse carriage was occupied by a 31-year-old man and his two children, aged 14 and 10. The train hit the cart while it was passing between the village and the Podbalkanski road.

The impact killed the older child instantly. The adult was seriously injured and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. The younger child was also examined at the scene, but no significant injuries were found.

Authorities from the local police and emergency services arrived promptly. A scene inspection is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the collision. The passenger train involved has been halted pending the completion of the investigation. Its two drivers were tested for alcohol use, and both results were negative.