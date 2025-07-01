Tragedy at Railway Crossing in Bulgaria: Train Strikes Horse Carriage, Child Killed, Father Critical

Train Blaze Disrupts Varna-Sofia Route: Passengers Evacuated to Field After Smoke in Locomotive
Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station
A tragic accident occurred at a railway crossing in the Karlovo village of Pevtsite, where a 14-year-old child lost their life after a horse carriage was struck by a passenger train. The incident was reported shortly after 2:20 p.m. on July 2.
Preliminary reports indicate that the cart attempted to cross the railway line despite the barriers being lowered. The horse carriage was occupied by a 31-year-old man and his two children, aged 14 and 10. The train hit the cart while it was passing between the village and the Podbalkanski road.
The impact killed the older child instantly. The adult was seriously injured and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. The younger child was also examined at the scene, but no significant injuries were found.
Authorities from the local police and emergency services arrived promptly. A scene inspection is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the collision. The passenger train involved has been halted pending the completion of the investigation. Its two drivers were tested for alcohol use, and both results were negative.
Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station
Bulgaria has once again sent a specialized firefighting team to assist Greece in managing the threat of wildfires
Authorities in Romania's Giurgiu County are actively investigating reports about a possible sighting of a wild animal
A Bulgarian man, aged 60, drowned over the weekend while swimming in the sea near the Greek resort of Asprovalta, located east of Thessaloniki
The temporary restrictions in Bulgaria’s Shumen Plateau Nature Park, imposed after a wild animal was reportedly spotted on June 19, are being lifted
A small private aircraft crashed on Saturday morning in the Spano Pole area above Sandanski
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe