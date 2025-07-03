Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for July 3: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 17:59
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for July 3: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures @Pixabay

On Thursday, July 3, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with temperatures rising to a hot range during the afternoon. Daytime highs are expected between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 32 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be clear and sunny, accompanied by a gentle to moderate breeze. Temperatures will vary from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature will remain comfortable, ranging between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius, with waves measuring 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountainous regions, the weather will also be sunny, with light to moderate northeasterly winds. Temperatures will be cooler at higher altitudes, with a maximum of about 26 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and around 19 degrees Celsius at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

