Brazilian Woman Caught with 1.6 kg of Cocaine at Sofia Airport

Customs officers from the Sofia Customs Territorial Directorate, specifically from the "Fight against drug trafficking" unit, intercepted 1.6 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a hidden compartment of a suitcase at Sofia Airport.

The incident occurred on June 30, 2025, around 2:15 p.m. at Terminal 2 during a customs inspection. A Brazilian woman arriving from SAo Paulo via Doha was selected for additional screening based on a risk analysis while passing through the green corridor, where passengers declare nothing to customs. When questioned, she stated she was visiting Bulgaria for tourism and denied carrying any goods to declare.

Upon examining her luggage, customs agents discovered a double bottom containing two black envelopes. These packages weighed a total of 1.6 kilograms. A field drug test on the substance inside confirmed it was cocaine.

The narcotics were confiscated, and pre-trial proceedings were initiated under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. Following the prosecutor’s order, the woman was detained for up to 72 hours. The Ministry of Interior provided official information regarding the case.