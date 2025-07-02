Brazilian Woman Caught with 1.6 kg of Cocaine at Sofia Airport

Crime | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 16:28
Bulgaria: Brazilian Woman Caught with 1.6 kg of Cocaine at Sofia Airport @Pexels

Customs officers from the Sofia Customs Territorial Directorate, specifically from the "Fight against drug trafficking" unit, intercepted 1.6 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a hidden compartment of a suitcase at Sofia Airport.

The incident occurred on June 30, 2025, around 2:15 p.m. at Terminal 2 during a customs inspection. A Brazilian woman arriving from SAo Paulo via Doha was selected for additional screening based on a risk analysis while passing through the green corridor, where passengers declare nothing to customs. When questioned, she stated she was visiting Bulgaria for tourism and denied carrying any goods to declare.

Upon examining her luggage, customs agents discovered a double bottom containing two black envelopes. These packages weighed a total of 1.6 kilograms. A field drug test on the substance inside confirmed it was cocaine.

The narcotics were confiscated, and pre-trial proceedings were initiated under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. Following the prosecutor’s order, the woman was detained for up to 72 hours. The Ministry of Interior provided official information regarding the case.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, airport, Cocaine, Brazilian

Related Articles:

Only Hours Remain Until Aniventure Comic Con: Bulgaria’s Biggest Pop Culture Festival

Just two days remain until Aniventure Comic Con takes over the Inter Expo Center on July 5 and 6

Society | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 14:43

Train Blaze Disrupts Varna-Sofia Route: Passengers Evacuated to Field After Smoke in Locomotive

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station

Society » Incidents | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Sofia Airport Unveils 500M Leva Expansion Plan: New Terminal 3 and Major Terminal 2 Upgrade

SOF Connect, the operator of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, has announced the start of a large-scale public tender for the design and construction of a new Terminal 3

Business » Tourism | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:08

We Continue the Change - Despite the Storm: Vassilev Holds Firm Amid Party Upheaval

The National Council of the “We Continue the Change” (WCC) party reaffirmed its confidence in Asen Vassilev amid ongoing turmoil following corruption allegations linked to Sofia Municipality

Politics | June 30, 2025, Monday // 10:05

Sofia Expands Night Transport: Direct Airport Connection Approved

Starting July 15, night transport service to Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport will be introduced, announced municipal councilor and Spasi Sofia leader Boris Bonev in a social media pos

Society | June 27, 2025, Friday // 09:21

Illegal Nursing Home Uncovered in Sofia: Elderly Residents Evacuated

Bulgarian authorities uncovered an unlicensed nursing home operating in Sofia’s Suhodol district during a joint operation

Crime | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

International Fraud Ring Busted: Ukrainians and Bulgarians Laundered Millions Through Shell Companies

A criminal scheme linked to an international money laundering network has been uncovered in Bulgaria

Crime | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 13:38

Swiss Man Detained After Threatening Young Couple with Gun Near Nessebar

A 73-year-old Swiss national residing in Kosharitsa village was detained by police after threatening two young people with a firearm near the village of Tankovo, close to Nessebar.

Crime | June 30, 2025, Monday // 12:27

Tragedy in Bulgarian Seaside Resort: Woman Discovered Dead, Investigation Underway

A Czech tourist was discovered dead in a hotel room in the seaside town of Primorsko, Bulgarian police confirmed

Crime | June 27, 2025, Friday // 13:17

Illegal Nursing Home Uncovered in Sofia: Elderly Residents Evacuated

Bulgarian authorities uncovered an unlicensed nursing home operating in Sofia’s Suhodol district during a joint operation

Crime | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:44

Tragedy in Burgas: Female Doctor Dies After Physical Assault by Former Partner

A female doctor from Burgas has died, two months after being severely beaten by her former partner and colleague during a celebration

Crime | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:09

Three Ukrainian Citizens Detained for Abducting a Minor in Sofia

Three Ukrainian nationals, aged 22, 24, and 25, have been detained by order of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy in Sofia

Crime | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria