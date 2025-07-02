Radev Responds to Toshko Yordanov: 'If MPs Were Paid 500 Leva, Maybe They’d Be More Responsible'

President Rumen Radev, during his visit to the Graf Ignatievo airbase, emphasized the critical need for continuous technical support and regular flight operations to fully unlock the potential of Bulgaria’s F-16 Block 70 fighter jets. The president noted that without proper backing and sufficient trained pilots, the country risks not maintaining full combat readiness with the new aircraft.

Radev highlighted the substantial progress made so far but pointed out that infrastructure development still lags behind expectations. Drawing from his experience as a former commander of the base, he praised the intensified exercises and joint operations with the US Air Force. He also acknowledged the heavy workload on the airbase personnel and expressed gratitude for their dedication.

Turning to domestic politics, Radev distanced himself from the parliamentary turmoil and no-confidence motions, stating these issues fall strictly under the jurisdiction of political parties. He criticized the political distractions that divert public focus from pressing economic realities, noting that the state budget gap has already widened to 2.5 billion leva amid uncontrolled expenditure growth and declining foreign investment. According to the president, official reassurances about inflation and price stability are losing credibility.

Radev further underscored expert warnings that the revenue projections in the budget are unrealistically optimistic, predicting likely adjustments to fiscal targets during the year.

In response to remarks by MP Toshko Yordanov concerning young doctors, the president expressed sharp disapproval.

"This irresponsible speech from the rostrum of parliament has somehow been transferred to speech towards Bulgarian citizens and young Bulgarians. I do not find it normal, because according to this logic, let's bring in deputies for 500 leva each. Maybe they will be more responsible and engaged with the young people of Bulgaria."

Summing up, President Radev called on those in power to present a clear and coherent strategy for the country’s economic and financial management. He urged attention to the growing budget deficit and the need for a solid vision to steer Bulgaria through its current challenges.