Only Hours Remain Until Aniventure Comic Con: Bulgaria’s Biggest Pop Culture Festival

Just two days remain until Aniventure Comic Con takes over the Inter Expo Center on July 5 and 6 - Bulgaria’s biggest celebration of pop culture is set to electrify fans with four halls packed full of stars, creators, and unforgettable experiences.

The festival draws a diverse crowd: Hollywood icons, Bulgarian celebrities, gamers, cosplayers, graffiti artists, and comic illustrators will converge for a weekend of panels, contests, meet-and-greets, and surprises. The detailed schedule, organized by day and hall, is available on Aniventure Comic Con’s official website for those wanting to plan their adventure.

Hall 1 is a hotspot for star sightings, featuring luminaries like Anthony Daniels (the original C-3PO from Star Wars), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter), and Manu Bennett, who portrayed Azog the Defiler in The Hobbit. Fans can catch these guests on a special panel hosted by Stanislava Ivey, then meet them up close for autographs and photos in Hall 4’s Meet & Greet zone.

Also in Hall 4, Martin Campbell, the acclaimed New Zealand director behind hits like The Mask of Zorro, The Green Lantern, and two James Bond films ("GoldenEye" and "Casino Royale"), will share stories and insights during his July 6 appearance.

Cinema history enthusiasts won’t want to miss sculptor Brian Muir, whose work shaped some of Star Wars’ most iconic visuals - including Darth Vader’s helmet and the stormtrooper armor. Muir will be at his booth in Hall 4 and host a panel on July 5, delving into his impressive film career spanning over 70 titles.

Fans can also explore a rich “Star Wars” exhibit in Hall 4 featuring more than 30 items from the “Once Upon a Time” collection - with replicas of the Millennium Falcon, Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing, Darth Vader’s Star Destroyer, and more.

Cosplay will shine brightly again, with seasoned pros Anhyra Cosplay, Tine Marie Riis, and Trine.K.n judging the annual competition - the winners earn spots at international qualifying events, adding prestige and excitement to the contest.

Science buffs have a treat as well. Dr. Tom Crawford, Oxford’s math lecturer and “Tom Rocks Maths” on YouTube, will blend math with Pokémon in his talk “Maths of Pokémon.” Meanwhile, paleontologist Dr. David Hone of Queen Mary University will offer his take on the creatures of Jurassic World, separating fact from fiction.

Marvel fans can look forward to the MARVEL IMPERSONATORS - a troupe of actors, stunt doubles, and performers who bring Tony Stark, Dr. Strange, Thor, Spider-Man, and Captain America to life with an action-packed show in Hall 1 on July 6.

The influencer and content creator scene is also well represented. YouTube strategist Mario Joos teams up with Bulgarian YouTuber Slavi Panayotov (The Clashers) for a panel on turning fandom into content creation. Joining them are vloggers Sandeff, Stella, Ivaylo from “Ayde BG,” and Tsvetoslav Tsonev (Tsuro), plus popular sketch creators like Nasi Svej, Borislava Todorova (Bamby_Gyal), and “The World of Vankata.” Reality show favorite Spas Sarachinov, alongside creators Pavel Kolev and Itzaka from “House of Influencers,” as well as Nedelcho and Tudzharov from “Nadkast,” will also appear. Music fans can catch live performances and meet & greet sessions with DARA and Dara Ekimova in the Nescafe 3in1 zone of Hall 4.

For esports and gaming enthusiasts, Hall 3’s A1 area will buzz with tournaments in League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, EA FC 25, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale, featuring some of Bulgaria’s top streamers hosting challenges and giveaways.

Urban art takes center stage in the Graffiti Zone, where pioneers like NASIMO and ESTEO, alongside artists BRUS, Arsek&Erase, Glow, and Kotk, will create live murals. Visitors can join free graffiti workshops on both days between 1 PM and 7 PM, crafting their own spray cans with expert guidance.

ANIVENTURE COMIC CON 2025 rolls out with major support from A1 Bulgaria, Ozone, Coca-Cola, VISA, plus sponsors Nescafe 3in1, Happy Delivery, Lenovo (technology partner focusing on AI solutions), Monster Energy, and Hyundai. The event’s main media partner is bTV Media Group.

Tickets for the two-day event and exclusive Meet & Greet passes are available via the Eventim network, OMV gas stations nationwide, and on the festival’s official site at https://comiccon.bg/tickets/. Prepare for a weekend where fandom comes alive in every corner of the Inter Expo Center.