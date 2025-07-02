Bulgaria Mobilizes Emergency Water Supplies to Support Svishtov Villages

Society | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Mobilizes Emergency Water Supplies to Support Svishtov Villages

The Bulgarian villages of Hadzhidimitrovo and Gorna Studena in the Svishtov Municipality have been declared in a state of emergency for an unspecified duration. This situation has arisen due to significantly reduced water source flow rates, ongoing supply disruptions, and the strain caused by high summer temperatures.

In response to an urgent appeal from the Svishtov mayor, the Bulgarian Council of Ministers has authorized immediate assistance. The State Agency “State Reserve and Wartime Supplies” has mobilized to deliver a total of 39,888 liters of bottled drinking water to the affected communities. The water is being distributed in both 1.5-liter and 10-liter containers to ensure that residents receive timely and sufficient access to clean drinking water.

Authorities have established a dedicated organizational framework to oversee the logistics and guarantee rapid delivery of these vital supplies to the impacted villages.

Source: BGNES

