Macedonian Minister Fires Back at Bulgaria's Borissov: 'I’m in Power, He’s Just a Party Leader'
Aleksandar Nikoloski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport of North Macedonia, issued a pointed message directed at Bulgaria and its former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, emphasizing his continued hold on power compared to Borissov’s current political status, BGNES reported. Nikoloski remarked that Borissov had called for his resignation, which he refused, highlighting that while he remains in office, Borisov no longer holds the prime ministerial post. He advised Borissov to focus on Bulgaria’s own affairs rather than interfering in neighboring countries’ politics.
Nikoloski also addressed North Macedonia’s long-standing struggle to join the European Union, recalling that Greece initially blocked the country’s accession, followed by France’s veto, and then Bulgaria’s recent refusal, which he described as a recurring obstacle in their 25-year EU path. Reflecting on his own political timeline, Nikoloski pointed out that when he was still a student, North Macedonia was already grappling with these setbacks.
Criticizing the Bulgarian government’s involvement in North Macedonia’s internal affairs, Nikoloski called it unusual for a foreign power to dictate who should govern another country. He underlined that the issues between the two nations go beyond personal or bilateral disputes.
On the controversial amendment proposed by MEP Thomas Weitz, which sought to insert the word “modern” before references to “Macedonian identity and language” in a report assessing North Macedonia’s EU progress, Nikoloski expressed strong disapproval. He accused Bulgaria of ignoring North Macedonia’s language, culture, and national identity, and of manipulating historical narratives to suit its own perspective. He dismissed the amendment’s wording as an attempt to delegitimize Macedonian heritage, saying such tactics are unacceptable in the 21st century.
Nikoloski’s stance has previously been demonstrated in concrete political actions. Shortly after taking office, he called for a halt to the Corridor 8 infrastructure project connecting the Black and Adriatic Seas via Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Albania, and Italy, proposing instead to divert EU funds towards Corridor 10, which links North Macedonia with Serbia and Hungary.
Tensions between Nikoloski and Bulgaria have been publicly visible before. Last September, Nikoloski referred to Bulgarians derogatorily as “miserables” and asserted that Bulgarians and Macedonians lack shared history or common roots. Meanwhile, the government led by Hristijan Mickoski, with Nikoloski as a key figure, continues to maintain strategic alliances with Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic.
