Macedonian Minister Fires Back at Bulgaria's Borissov: 'I’m in Power, He’s Just a Party Leader'

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Macedonian Minister Fires Back at Bulgaria's Borissov: 'I’m in Power, He’s Just a Party Leader'

Aleksandar Nikoloski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport of North Macedonia, issued a pointed message directed at Bulgaria and its former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, emphasizing his continued hold on power compared to Borissov’s current political status, BGNES reported. Nikoloski remarked that Borissov had called for his resignation, which he refused, highlighting that while he remains in office, Borisov no longer holds the prime ministerial post. He advised Borissov to focus on Bulgaria’s own affairs rather than interfering in neighboring countries’ politics.

Nikoloski also addressed North Macedonia’s long-standing struggle to join the European Union, recalling that Greece initially blocked the country’s accession, followed by France’s veto, and then Bulgaria’s recent refusal, which he described as a recurring obstacle in their 25-year EU path. Reflecting on his own political timeline, Nikoloski pointed out that when he was still a student, North Macedonia was already grappling with these setbacks.

Criticizing the Bulgarian government’s involvement in North Macedonia’s internal affairs, Nikoloski called it unusual for a foreign power to dictate who should govern another country. He underlined that the issues between the two nations go beyond personal or bilateral disputes.

On the controversial amendment proposed by MEP Thomas Weitz, which sought to insert the word “modern” before references to “Macedonian identity and language” in a report assessing North Macedonia’s EU progress, Nikoloski expressed strong disapproval. He accused Bulgaria of ignoring North Macedonia’s language, culture, and national identity, and of manipulating historical narratives to suit its own perspective. He dismissed the amendment’s wording as an attempt to delegitimize Macedonian heritage, saying such tactics are unacceptable in the 21st century.

Nikoloski’s stance has previously been demonstrated in concrete political actions. Shortly after taking office, he called for a halt to the Corridor 8 infrastructure project connecting the Black and Adriatic Seas via Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Albania, and Italy, proposing instead to divert EU funds towards Corridor 10, which links North Macedonia with Serbia and Hungary.

Tensions between Nikoloski and Bulgaria have been publicly visible before. Last September, Nikoloski referred to Bulgarians derogatorily as “miserables” and asserted that Bulgarians and Macedonians lack shared history or common roots. Meanwhile, the government led by Hristijan Mickoski, with Nikoloski as a key figure, continues to maintain strategic alliances with Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, Bulgaria, Borissov, Nikoloski

Related Articles:

No Vote, No Referendum: Bulgarian Parliament Blocks Lev-Until-2043 Proposal Again

|

European Commission Endorses Bulgaria’s €6.17 Billion Recovery Plan with Strong Green Focus

|

How Bulgaria’s Property Market Could Shift After the Euro Adoption

|

Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for July 3: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures

|

Only Hours Remain Until Aniventure Comic Con: Bulgaria’s Biggest Pop Culture Festival

|

Radev Responds to Toshko Yordanov: 'If MPs Were Paid 500 Leva, Maybe They’d Be More Responsible'

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

No Vote, No Referendum: Bulgarian Parliament Blocks Lev-Until-2043 Proposal Again

The third attempt to organize a national referendum on delaying the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria failed once again

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 19:06

Radev Responds to Toshko Yordanov: 'If MPs Were Paid 500 Leva, Maybe They’d Be More Responsible'

President Rumen Radev, during his visit to the Graf Ignatievo airbase, emphasized the critical need for continuous technical support and regular flight operations to fully unlock the potential of Bulgaria’s F-16 Block 70 fighter jets

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 13:40

Bulgaria's Borissov: We’ll Survive the No-Confidence Votes, But Parliament’s Time Is Being Squandered

GERB leader Boyko Borissov responded sharply to the latest no-confidence vote brought against the government, calling it a political charade meant to paralyze parliamentary work

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:31

'Democratic Bulgaria' Slams No Confidence Vote as Pro-Russian Ploy, Refuses Support

The parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" will not support the vote of no confidence initiated by "Revival", which they described as a politically motivated move designed to derail Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

From 73 to 438 Tons: Türkiye's Massive Leap in Forest Firefighting Power

Türkiye has significantly expanded and modernized its forest firefighting capacity in recent years

Politics » Diplomacy | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:41

'Don’t Want to Work Here? We’ll Hire Foreign Doctors for $500!' - Bulgarian MP to Young Medics

During a session of the parliamentary Health Committee, MP Toshko Yordanov from the “There is Such a People” (ITN) party made a series of controversial remarks aimed at medical students and young doctors in Bulgaria protesting for better pay and condition

Politics | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria