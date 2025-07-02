A New Chapter of Danger Unfolds with Iran’s Bold Decision

World | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:04
A New Chapter of Danger Unfolds with Iran's Bold Decision

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially signed a law suspending Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear monitoring body. The move, reported by state-affiliated Tasnim news agency, comes after Iran's parliament previously voted in favor of the measure.

Tehran's foreign ministry had already warned the IAEA that it was unreasonable to expect a return to standard oversight so soon after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The ministry also said it could no longer ensure the safety of IAEA inspectors on Iranian soil.

Following the coordinated military action, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the strikes had achieved “total obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Iranian officials have admitted to severe damage at several facilities, although international inspectors have yet to be granted full access to determine the extent of the destruction.

The affected sites include Iran's key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. These locations had been central to the country's uranium enrichment efforts and had long been viewed with suspicion by Western and Israeli intelligence.

Iran has accused the IAEA of acting under political pressure, particularly citing the agency's board of governors’ resolution in May that declared Tehran to be in violation of its nuclear commitments. According to Iran, that resolution served as a pretext for the subsequent military campaign led by Israel and supported by the U.S.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has consistently cautioned against targeting nuclear sites, warning that such attacks could lead to catastrophic consequences. He has called on all sides to de-escalate tensions and return to diplomacy to resolve the standoff.

Israel maintains that Iran’s nuclear activities are aimed at developing a weapon, and describes the Islamic Republic’s atomic ambitions as an existential threat. Israeli leaders have said the strikes were necessary to prevent Tehran from reaching a nuclear weapons capability. The U.S. has echoed this justification, stating its military action was intended to dismantle Iran's nuclear program.

Tehran, for its part, insists its nuclear efforts are entirely peaceful and focused on civilian energy production. However, it had been enriching uranium to levels approaching weapons-grade purity - far exceeding what is required for electricity generation - bringing the country closer to a possible breakout capability should it decide to pursue a bomb.

President Trump has warned that the U.S. stands ready to launch further military strikes if Iran attempts to reconstruct its nuclear sites or resumes high-level uranium enrichment.

