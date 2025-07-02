Bulgaria's Borissov: We’ll Survive the No-Confidence Votes, But Parliament’s Time Is Being Squandered

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:31
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov: We’ll Survive the No-Confidence Votes, But Parliament’s Time Is Being Squandered

GERB leader Boyko Borissov responded sharply to the latest no-confidence vote brought against the government, calling it a political charade meant to paralyze parliamentary work. Speaking in the corridors of the National Assembly, he dismissed the third such motion against Prime Minister Dimitar Zhelyazkov’s cabinet, scheduled for a vote on Thursday, as a waste of time.

They brought in the ‘Greatness’ party just so they could gather enough signatures to keep filing these votes. Let them try as many times as they want - we’ll endure it. But I won’t forgive them for turning parliament into a stage for theatrics,” Borissov said, visibly frustrated with the ongoing procedural confrontations.

Despite the ongoing scandals and growing tensions in parliament, Borissov reiterated his commitment to major national priorities. “I want to bring Bulgaria into the eurozone. Schengen and the Recovery and Resilience Plan are still on my list. We still need to pass several more laws linked to the plan. If we have to work through August to secure the second and third tranches, so be it,” he stated, underscoring the burden currently carried by his party. “Everything has fallen on our shoulders - both the eurozone entry and anti-corruption legislation,” he added.

Borissov also addressed speculation about his future leadership, stating plainly that GERB had won the last elections and there was no reason for him to step down. “But if someone from within the party asks me to resign, I will,” he said, leaving that door open.

Turning to the controversy stirred by TISP’s Toshko Yordanov and his inflammatory remarks toward medical interns demanding better pay, Borissov quipped, “My tongue, my enemy,” noting that Yordanov had already expressed regret for his words.

We’re partners in misfortune,Borissov added with irony. “But it’s one thing to be a scriptwriter, quite another to be responsible for running a country.

