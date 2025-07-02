'Democratic Bulgaria' Slams No Confidence Vote as Pro-Russian Ploy, Refuses Support

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: 'Democratic Bulgaria' Slams No Confidence Vote as Pro-Russian Ploy, Refuses Support

The parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" will not support the vote of no confidence initiated by "Revival", which they described as a politically motivated move designed to derail Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro. Speaking from parliament, MP Gen. Atanas Atanasov emphasized that the group's position remains firm and aligned with the country’s strategic interest: achieving full eurozone membership.

Atanasov acknowledged that despite the group's alignment with the broader coalition, they have strong reservations about the current state budget's execution. He noted that concerns raised earlier by "Democratic Bulgaria" were proving valid, particularly regarding overly optimistic revenue projections that are now falling short. The upcoming vote, he said, would be an opportunity to articulate these criticisms.

MP Ivaylo Mirchev used the moment to lash out at the current state of the prosecution service, saying many GERB deputies are tied to unresolved cases which remain dormant because of Prosecutor General Peevski’s influence. He criticized both "Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov for tabling the vote and Boyko Borissov for shielding compromised members of his party, arguing that these tactics only prolong instability until the autumn.

Mirchev also commented on the "We Continue the Change" party, saying that clear commitments had been made to overhaul its personnel and provide "Democratic Bulgaria" with a concrete reform plan to guide future internal restructuring.

Separately, MP Martin Dimitrov addressed an initiative to amend legislation regulating the recovery of used electrical appliances. The proposal, he explained, aims to encourage more competition in the sector by lowering barriers for new companies to enter the market. According to Dimitrov, the move is urgent, as prices for electrical appliances could rise by 20 to 50 BGN in July, and the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) appears unprepared to respond effectively.

In another development, "Democratic Bulgaria" called on TISP's Toshko Yordanov to resign from parliament over controversial remarks made during a session of the Health Committee. Yordanov had directed dismissive comments toward young doctors protesting for better pay, telling them to seek employment abroad if they are dissatisfied, and warning that foreign specialists willing to work for 0 could be brought in instead. The remarks drew strong backlash from opposition parties and civil society groups.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Democratic, Bulgaria, confidence, Revival

Related Articles:

Eurozone Unemployment Slightly Rises in May; Bulgaria Sees Minor Increase

Unemployment in May saw a slight rise in the eurozone, edging up to 6.3% from 6.2% in April, according to seasonal adjustments

World » EU | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Pension Funds in Bulgaria to Be Converted into Euro at Official Rate, No Loss or Action Required by Citizens

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, planned for January 1, 2026, will include the automatic conversion of personal savings held in the second and third pension pillars

Society | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

No Vote, No Referendum: Bulgarian Parliament Blocks Lev-Until-2043 Proposal Again

The third attempt to organize a national referendum on delaying the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria failed once again

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 19:06

European Commission Endorses Bulgaria’s €6.17 Billion Recovery Plan with Strong Green Focus

The European Commission has officially endorsed the revised version of Bulgaria’s recovery and resilience plan, which now totals €6.17 billion in grants

World » EU | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:55

How Bulgaria’s Property Market Could Shift After the Euro Adoption

How will Bulgaria’s property market evolve after the switch to the euro? This question concerns homeowners, investors, and prospective buyers alike.

Business » Properties | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 18:38

Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for July 3: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures

On Thursday, July 3, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with temperatures rising to a hot range during the afternoon

Society » Environment | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 17:59
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

No Vote, No Referendum: Bulgarian Parliament Blocks Lev-Until-2043 Proposal Again

The third attempt to organize a national referendum on delaying the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria failed once again

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 19:06

Radev Responds to Toshko Yordanov: 'If MPs Were Paid 500 Leva, Maybe They’d Be More Responsible'

President Rumen Radev, during his visit to the Graf Ignatievo airbase, emphasized the critical need for continuous technical support and regular flight operations to fully unlock the potential of Bulgaria’s F-16 Block 70 fighter jets

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 13:40

Macedonian Minister Fires Back at Bulgaria's Borissov: 'I’m in Power, He’s Just a Party Leader'

Aleksandar Nikoloski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport of North Macedonia, issued a pointed message directed at Bulgaria and its former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 13:11

Bulgaria's Borissov: We’ll Survive the No-Confidence Votes, But Parliament’s Time Is Being Squandered

GERB leader Boyko Borissov responded sharply to the latest no-confidence vote brought against the government, calling it a political charade meant to paralyze parliamentary work

Politics | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 11:31

From 73 to 438 Tons: Türkiye's Massive Leap in Forest Firefighting Power

Türkiye has significantly expanded and modernized its forest firefighting capacity in recent years

Politics » Diplomacy | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:41

'Don’t Want to Work Here? We’ll Hire Foreign Doctors for $500!' - Bulgarian MP to Young Medics

During a session of the parliamentary Health Committee, MP Toshko Yordanov from the “There is Such a People” (ITN) party made a series of controversial remarks aimed at medical students and young doctors in Bulgaria protesting for better pay and condition

Politics | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria