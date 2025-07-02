'Democratic Bulgaria' Slams No Confidence Vote as Pro-Russian Ploy, Refuses Support

The parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" will not support the vote of no confidence initiated by "Revival", which they described as a politically motivated move designed to derail Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro. Speaking from parliament, MP Gen. Atanas Atanasov emphasized that the group's position remains firm and aligned with the country’s strategic interest: achieving full eurozone membership.

Atanasov acknowledged that despite the group's alignment with the broader coalition, they have strong reservations about the current state budget's execution. He noted that concerns raised earlier by "Democratic Bulgaria" were proving valid, particularly regarding overly optimistic revenue projections that are now falling short. The upcoming vote, he said, would be an opportunity to articulate these criticisms.

MP Ivaylo Mirchev used the moment to lash out at the current state of the prosecution service, saying many GERB deputies are tied to unresolved cases which remain dormant because of Prosecutor General Peevski’s influence. He criticized both "Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov for tabling the vote and Boyko Borissov for shielding compromised members of his party, arguing that these tactics only prolong instability until the autumn.

Mirchev also commented on the "We Continue the Change" party, saying that clear commitments had been made to overhaul its personnel and provide "Democratic Bulgaria" with a concrete reform plan to guide future internal restructuring.

Separately, MP Martin Dimitrov addressed an initiative to amend legislation regulating the recovery of used electrical appliances. The proposal, he explained, aims to encourage more competition in the sector by lowering barriers for new companies to enter the market. According to Dimitrov, the move is urgent, as prices for electrical appliances could rise by 20 to 50 BGN in July, and the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) appears unprepared to respond effectively.

In another development, "Democratic Bulgaria" called on TISP's Toshko Yordanov to resign from parliament over controversial remarks made during a session of the Health Committee. Yordanov had directed dismissive comments toward young doctors protesting for better pay, telling them to seek employment abroad if they are dissatisfied, and warning that foreign specialists willing to work for 0 could be brought in instead. The remarks drew strong backlash from opposition parties and civil society groups.