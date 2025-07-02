'No Human Should Live Here': Bulgaria’s Refugee Agency Chief Demands Urgent Audit Over Shocking Conditions

Ivan Ivanov, the newly appointed head of Bulgaria’s State Agency for Refugees, has requested an immediate audit of the agency's finances by the Council of Ministers and the State Financial Inspection Agency. The call comes amid growing concerns over potential misuse of public funds allocated in recent years.

On July 1, Ivanov visited the "Voenna Rampa" Registration and Reception Center in Sofia, where he expressed alarm over the conditions he found. Despite official records showing that around 600,000 leva (300,000 euros) had been spent on the center over the past five years, the site currently accommodates just 114 people - only 18% of its capacity. What he saw during the visit, he said, was unacceptable.

“These are not conditions in which any human being should be expected to live,” Ivanov stated. “We are a European Union member state. We speak of being hospitable to those seeking refuge, but these living conditions are completely at odds with that.”

Ivanov also raised broader concerns about the agency’s internal operations. Upon taking office, he encountered what he described as numerous unresolved issues - among them, unclear and possibly problematic public procurement procedures. He also highlighted serious breaches of the Civil Servants Act and the Administration Act, as well as an alarming lack of transparency in how the agency has handled its funding.

“There is virtually no financial reporting when it comes to the implementation of programmes and projects. There are major irregularities in the budget,” he said, emphasizing the need for swift corrective measures and greater institutional accountability.

