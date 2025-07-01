US Halts Missile Shipments to Ukraine as Russian Attacks Escalate

The United States has temporarily halted the delivery of several key weapons systems and munitions to Ukraine due to concerns over critically low domestic stockpiles, according to reports from Politico and NBC News citing multiple sources familiar with the decision.

The suspension, which affects crucial items such as Patriot air defense missiles, GMLRS rockets, Hellfire missiles, and 155mm artillery shells, comes at a time when Ukraine is facing intensified Russian missile and drone barrages. The decision was reportedly made in early June by Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, following a detailed internal review of U.S. ammunition reserves. The assessment raised alarms over dwindling supplies of artillery, air defense systems, and precision-guided weaponry.

Although the suspension only just took effect, the move has sparked concern among Ukraine’s backers in Congress, especially as Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities continue to escalate. In June alone, Moscow launched over 5,300 Shahed-type drones, setting a new monthly record. The Pentagon has yet to comment on the matter, and Politico notes that all sources who disclosed the information requested anonymity.

NBC News added that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the temporary freeze while a broader review of global military support is underway. Should the review conclude that the withheld materiel is needed elsewhere or that U.S. inventories are insufficient, the suspension could be extended. Among the weapons being withheld are more than 250 GMLRS rockets, over 100 Hellfire missiles, dozens of Patriot interceptors, air-to-air AIM missiles, grenade launchers, and Stinger MANPADS.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly addressed the reports, confirming the decision and framing it as a measure to prioritize America’s strategic interests. “This decision was made to put America’s interests first following a DOD review of our nation’s military support and assistance to other countries across the globe,” she stated. “The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned - just ask Iran.”

The development comes against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s broader reassessment of U.S. aid to Ukraine. Since taking office in January, Trump has not authorized any new weapons packages for Kyiv. Speaking at the NATO summit in The Hague at the end of June, Trump acknowledged Ukraine’s urgent need for Patriot systems but underscored the pressure on U.S. stocks due to parallel commitments to Israel. “They’re very hard to get. We need them too,” he said.

Insiders told Politico that the Biden-era plans to slow and reroute weapons aid to Ukraine had already been under consideration as far back as March. Officials were reportedly looking to divert artillery shells, air defense systems, and tank munitions either back to U.S. reserves or toward Israel. The decision, insiders said, was consistent with Colby’s long-standing position that U.S. resources should be refocused toward countering threats in Asia, even at the cost of reducing assistance to Ukraine.

The Pentagon’s decision to pause military deliveries arrives just days after Russia launched the single largest coordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, intensifying fears that Ukraine may be left increasingly exposed at a critical juncture in the conflict.