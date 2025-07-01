'Don’t Want to Work Here? We’ll Hire Foreign Doctors for $500!' - Bulgarian MP to Young Medics

Politics | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:38
Bulgaria: 'Don't Want to Work Here? We'll Hire Foreign Doctors for $500!' - Bulgarian MP to Young Medics

During a session of the parliamentary Health Committee, MP Toshko Yordanov from the “There is Such a People” (ITN) party made a series of controversial remarks aimed at medical students and young doctors in Bulgaria protesting for better pay and conditions. According to him, if these young professionals are unwilling to work under the current terms in Bulgaria, the state may resort to hiring foreign specialists who would accept a monthly salary of 500 dollars - the maximum the government can offer.

Yordanov criticized the young medics, stating they were not experienced and that some of them were still students. He claimed they came to the committee without clear or detailed legislative proposals and questioned their readiness. "None of you want to work in the countryside. You all want to be in Sofia or other major cities," Yordanov said. He pointed out that hospitals in places like Sandanski offer competitive salaries, municipal housing, and still struggle to find staff, suggesting a lack of willingness rather than a lack of opportunity.

He went on to mockingly advise them to go abroad. “Go to Italy, pay your way, spend five years working in some village in Sicily, and then come back here happy. If you believe the medical systems abroad are waiting for you with open arms, good luck,” he said. He added that if Bulgarian graduates continue to refuse work locally, the only option would be to look for international hires willing to accept what Bulgaria can afford.

The Health Committee’s chairman, Kostadin Angelov from GERB, also addressed the issue. He confirmed that an understanding had been reached with the protesters - who are expected to present their demands in writing by July 14. The goal, he explained, is to draft a joint bill by July 28, supported by all parliamentary groups, to address the pay structure for recent graduates and young medical professionals.

A roundtable discussion is scheduled for tomorrow in the National Assembly, where the protesters will officially present their requests for legal reforms. Their core demand is for a starting salary set at 150% of the national average. The group also insists that this proposal not be linked to the current collective labor agreement.

Angelov noted that lawmakers from the Health Committee will take part in the roundtable. He also said that introducing a standardized starting salary for all medical graduates is one of the possibilities being considered.

Tags: Yordanov, Bulgaria, young, doctors

