Bulgaria’s INSAIT Teams Up with MIT for Groundbreaking AI Collaboration

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University is set to embark on a new chapter through a collaborative programme with the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The official launch of the joint initiative will be held on Wednesday, July 2, at 12:30 p.m. at INSAIT’s base in Synergy Tower, Sofia Tech Park, as announced by the Ministry of Education.

The event will be attended by key figures in Bulgaria's academic and political landscape. Among those present will be Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, Sofia University Rector Prof. Georgi Valchev, as well as INSAIT’s founder and Scientific Director Prof. Martin Vechev and Executive Director Borislav Petrov.

A highlight of the occasion will be the presence of Prof. Armando Solar-Lezama, Director of MIT’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, who is visiting Bulgaria in connection with the new partnership. His attendance underscores the significance of the collaboration and the international interest in INSAIT’s development.

MIT’s stature in global academia remains unrivaled, regularly topping global rankings in engineering, computer science, and technology. Its Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) is the institute’s largest and most prominent research body in the computing field. CSAIL has a long legacy of groundbreaking developments, including the invention of RSA cryptography, pioneering work on autonomous robotics, and contributions to the theoretical underpinnings of modern machine learning.

Today, CSAIL continues to serve as a global leader in the development of advanced AI technologies, maintaining strong ties with both U.S. governmental agencies and leading multinational corporations. Through this new partnership, INSAIT aligns itself with a world-class research institution, positioning Bulgaria as an emerging player in global AI and computer science innovation.