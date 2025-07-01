Bulgaria’s INSAIT Teams Up with MIT for Groundbreaking AI Collaboration

Business | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s INSAIT Teams Up with MIT for Groundbreaking AI Collaboration

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University is set to embark on a new chapter through a collaborative programme with the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The official launch of the joint initiative will be held on Wednesday, July 2, at 12:30 p.m. at INSAIT’s base in Synergy Tower, Sofia Tech Park, as announced by the Ministry of Education.

The event will be attended by key figures in Bulgaria's academic and political landscape. Among those present will be Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, Sofia University Rector Prof. Georgi Valchev, as well as INSAIT’s founder and Scientific Director Prof. Martin Vechev and Executive Director Borislav Petrov.

A highlight of the occasion will be the presence of Prof. Armando Solar-Lezama, Director of MIT’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, who is visiting Bulgaria in connection with the new partnership. His attendance underscores the significance of the collaboration and the international interest in INSAIT’s development.

MIT’s stature in global academia remains unrivaled, regularly topping global rankings in engineering, computer science, and technology. Its Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) is the institute’s largest and most prominent research body in the computing field. CSAIL has a long legacy of groundbreaking developments, including the invention of RSA cryptography, pioneering work on autonomous robotics, and contributions to the theoretical underpinnings of modern machine learning.

Today, CSAIL continues to serve as a global leader in the development of advanced AI technologies, maintaining strong ties with both U.S. governmental agencies and leading multinational corporations. Through this new partnership, INSAIT aligns itself with a world-class research institution, positioning Bulgaria as an emerging player in global AI and computer science innovation.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: INSAIT, Bulgaria, MIT

Related Articles:

Expert Forecasts Up to 15% Wage Growth in Bulgaria’s Low-Paid Sectors This Year

The number of work permits issued by the Employment Agency for foreign workers continues to grow, with projections for this year reaching around 40,000

Business | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

'Don’t Want to Work Here? We’ll Hire Foreign Doctors for $500!' - Bulgarian MP to Young Medics

During a session of the parliamentary Health Committee, MP Toshko Yordanov from the “There is Such a People” (ITN) party made a series of controversial remarks aimed at medical students and young doctors in Bulgaria protesting for better pay and condition

Politics | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:38

Heat Builds Inland, Breezy Coastline: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for July 2

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon

Society » Environment | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

End of an Era: Bulgaria’s 28 Years Under the Currency Board and the Road to the Euro

On July 1, Bulgaria marks the final anniversary of its currency board arrangement, a system in place for 28 years that is set to conclude with the country’s anticipated entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:48

Russia’s Ambassador Slams Bulgaria’s Loyalty to the West, Highlights Enduring Cultural Links

Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, has described the current state of relations between the two countries as being at their lowest point in history

Politics » Diplomacy | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:40

No Need to Re-Sign Contracts: What Bulgaria’s Euro Switch Means for Your Salary

The upcoming introduction of the euro in Bulgaria does not require employees to re-sign their employment contracts

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

End of an Era: Bulgaria’s 28 Years Under the Currency Board and the Road to the Euro

On July 1, Bulgaria marks the final anniversary of its currency board arrangement, a system in place for 28 years that is set to conclude with the country’s anticipated entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:48

It’s Official: Power and Heating Prices Go Up in Bulgaria - But Not As Much As Planned

As of July 1, a new pricing period begins for household electricity, heating, and hot water in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Expert Reveals Why Price Controls in Bulgaria Are Failing Ahead of Euro Adoption

Dimitar Margaritov, former head of the Consumer Protection Commission and ex-deputy minister of economy and industry, shared his views on price fluctuations amid Bulgaria’s transition to the euro

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:25

Sofia Airport Unveils 500M Leva Expansion Plan: New Terminal 3 and Major Terminal 2 Upgrade

SOF Connect, the operator of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, has announced the start of a large-scale public tender for the design and construction of a new Terminal 3

Business » Tourism | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:08

Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown

As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high

Business » Finance | June 30, 2025, Monday // 16:49

Varna’s Summer Boost: German Tourists lead 29% Growth in Arrivals

Varna has kicked off the 2025 summer season on a strong note

Business » Tourism | June 30, 2025, Monday // 16:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria