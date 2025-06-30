From 73 to 438 Tons: Türkiye's Massive Leap in Forest Firefighting Power

Türkiye has significantly expanded and modernized its forest firefighting capacity in recent years, boosting its readiness to tackle wildfires through aerial strength, rapid detection systems, and a larger, better-equipped response force.

Aerial Firefighting Strength Multiplied

Back in 2002, the country’s water-dropping capability from the air was limited to 73 tons. By 2025, with a fleet now including 27 planes and 105 helicopters, this capacity has soared to 438 tons. The expanded air arsenal allows for faster, more effective containment of fires in difficult-to-access terrain.

Faster Detection with AI and Tower Networks

Türkiye now operates 776 fire watch towers, but traditional observation methods have been significantly enhanced with artificial intelligence-backed systems. Thanks to this upgrade, the average time to detect a forest fire has been cut down to just two minutes - critical in reducing response delays and minimizing fire spread.

Leading in UAV Forest Surveillance

The country has also become a leader in using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for fire monitoring. Currently, 14 UAVs are actively deployed to monitor forested areas. This puts Türkiye first in Europe and second globally in UAV-based forest fire surveillance.

Surge in Personnel and Volunteers

Reinforcements have been made on the ground with 8,500 new hires, bringing the total professional firefighting force to 25,000 so-called "forest heroes." Complementing them are 131,000 registered volunteers - citizens trained and ready to assist in wildfire scenarios, particularly in rural and high-risk areas.

Modern Ground Fleet and Equipment Upgrades

Türkiye’s fleet of ground firefighting vehicles has more than doubled over two decades. In 2002, there were only 637 fire trucks and water supply vehicles; in 2025, that number has increased to 1,786. In addition, the firefighting service is now equipped with 831 construction machines and 2,742 first response vehicles, enabling more agile operations and quicker interventions on the ground.

Thousands of Fire Ponds Across the Country

To support aerial and ground operations, Türkiye has constructed 4,796 fire ponds and water pools over the past 23 years. These reservoirs are essential in remote areas where water sources may be limited and provide critical supply points for helicopters and trucks during active firefighting missions.

Together, these improvements underscore a strategic, technology-driven approach to wildfire management in Türkiye, showing a clear shift toward proactive and large-scale prevention and response capabilities.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia