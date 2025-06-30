From 73 to 438 Tons: Türkiye's Massive Leap in Forest Firefighting Power

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:41
Bulgaria: From 73 to 438 Tons: Türkiye's Massive Leap in Forest Firefighting Power

Türkiye has significantly expanded and modernized its forest firefighting capacity in recent years, boosting its readiness to tackle wildfires through aerial strength, rapid detection systems, and a larger, better-equipped response force.

Aerial Firefighting Strength Multiplied

Back in 2002, the country’s water-dropping capability from the air was limited to 73 tons. By 2025, with a fleet now including 27 planes and 105 helicopters, this capacity has soared to 438 tons. The expanded air arsenal allows for faster, more effective containment of fires in difficult-to-access terrain.

Faster Detection with AI and Tower Networks

Türkiye now operates 776 fire watch towers, but traditional observation methods have been significantly enhanced with artificial intelligence-backed systems. Thanks to this upgrade, the average time to detect a forest fire has been cut down to just two minutes - critical in reducing response delays and minimizing fire spread.

Leading in UAV Forest Surveillance

The country has also become a leader in using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for fire monitoring. Currently, 14 UAVs are actively deployed to monitor forested areas. This puts Türkiye first in Europe and second globally in UAV-based forest fire surveillance.

Surge in Personnel and Volunteers

Reinforcements have been made on the ground with 8,500 new hires, bringing the total professional firefighting force to 25,000 so-called "forest heroes." Complementing them are 131,000 registered volunteers - citizens trained and ready to assist in wildfire scenarios, particularly in rural and high-risk areas.

Modern Ground Fleet and Equipment Upgrades

Türkiye’s fleet of ground firefighting vehicles has more than doubled over two decades. In 2002, there were only 637 fire trucks and water supply vehicles; in 2025, that number has increased to 1,786. In addition, the firefighting service is now equipped with 831 construction machines and 2,742 first response vehicles, enabling more agile operations and quicker interventions on the ground.

Thousands of Fire Ponds Across the Country

To support aerial and ground operations, Türkiye has constructed 4,796 fire ponds and water pools over the past 23 years. These reservoirs are essential in remote areas where water sources may be limited and provide critical supply points for helicopters and trucks during active firefighting missions.

Together, these improvements underscore a strategic, technology-driven approach to wildfire management in Türkiye, showing a clear shift toward proactive and large-scale prevention and response capabilities.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Turkiye, firefighting, forest

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sends Firefighters to Greece in EU Wildfire Prevention Mission

Bulgaria has once again sent a specialized firefighting team to assist Greece in managing the threat of wildfires

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:30

Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025: 'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World'

The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) will be held under the auspices of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Politics » Diplomacy | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

Turkish Minister of Trade Highlights Economic Cooperation During Sofia Visit

Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency

Politics » Diplomacy | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Türkiye Eyes Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

Türkiye has indicated its openness to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a broader mission, according to sources familiar with discussions

World » Ukraine | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:45

Modern Art Exhibition: 'In the Footsteps of Pioneers'

Ardan Özmenoğlu’s solo exhibition "In the Footsteps of Pioneers" will take place from March 7 to 14 at the Vivacom Art Hall in Sofia

Society » Culture | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Russia’s Ambassador Slams Bulgaria’s Loyalty to the West, Highlights Enduring Cultural Links

Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, has described the current state of relations between the two countries as being at their lowest point in history

Politics » Diplomacy | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:40

Bulgaria and Japan Expand Bilateral Cooperation Across Key Sectors

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev emphasized the importance of building on the strong political relations between Bulgaria and Japan

Politics » Diplomacy | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 13:41

Bulgaria Reaffirms Conditions for North Macedonia's EU Path

In response to inquiries concerning the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee’s (AFET) report on the Republic of North Macedonia’s progress toward EU accession

Politics » Diplomacy | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 17:40

Bulgaria Evacuates Embassy Staff from Tehran Amid Rising Security Risks

Bulgaria has temporarily evacuated its diplomatic mission from Tehran due to heightened security concerns in the Iranian capital

Politics » Diplomacy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 11:47

Two Bulgarians Evacuated from Iran After Diplomatic Operation

Two Bulgarian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran following an operation led by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Tehran

Politics » Diplomacy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 10:10

Iran’s Embassy in Bulgaria: We Reject Nuclear Arms, Will Defend Ourselves if Attacked

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria