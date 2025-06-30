Train Blaze Disrupts Varna-Sofia Route: Passengers Evacuated to Field After Smoke in Locomotive

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station. Passengers reported noticing smoke, prompting the conductors to act quickly and evacuate everyone from the train as a safety precaution.

Roughly 190 people were onboard at the time. After being taken off the train, they were left waiting in a field next to the tracks while the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) worked on organizing alternative transportation. For safety reasons, the electricity along the railway line was also shut down.

According to BDZ, smoke was detected in the engine compartment of the locomotive, which led to the emergency response. The train has remained stationary since early afternoon, between Stara Zagora and Kaloyanovets.

The railway company later announced that another electric train would be arranged to pick up the stranded passengers. They will be provided with mineral water before continuing their journey to Sofia.

Tags: train, locomotive, sofia, Varna

