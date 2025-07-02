Heat Builds Inland, Breezy Coastline: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for July 2

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon, isolated areas may see brief showers, particularly in inland regions. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the east-northeast. Daily highs will range between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, with Sofia expecting temperatures around 30°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will also remain sunny. Morning winds will come from the northeast, shifting to a light east-southeasterly direction by the afternoon. Temperatures will hover between 26°C and 29°C. The sea water is warm, with a temperature of about 24°C.

In the mountainous regions, the day will start mostly sunny. By the afternoon, brief rain showers are possible over parts of the mountain ranges in Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the north. At 1,200 meters elevation, temperatures will reach around 25°C, while at 2,000 meters it will be cooler, around 17°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)