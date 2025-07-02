Heat Builds Inland, Breezy Coastline: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for July 2

Expert Forecasts Up to 15% Wage Growth in Bulgaria’s Low-Paid Sectors This Year
The number of work permits issued by the Employment Agency for foreign workers continues to grow, with projections for this year reaching around 40,000
On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon, isolated areas may see brief showers, particularly in inland regions. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the east-northeast. Daily highs will range between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, with Sofia expecting temperatures around 30°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will also remain sunny. Morning winds will come from the northeast, shifting to a light east-southeasterly direction by the afternoon. Temperatures will hover between 26°C and 29°C. The sea water is warm, with a temperature of about 24°C.
In the mountainous regions, the day will start mostly sunny. By the afternoon, brief rain showers are possible over parts of the mountain ranges in Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the north. At 1,200 meters elevation, temperatures will reach around 25°C, while at 2,000 meters it will be cooler, around 17°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
On July 1, Bulgaria will see varying weather conditions across different regions
On Monday, June 30, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny weather across much of the country, though conditions will vary slightly by region
A severe hailstorm struck Garmen Municipality in Southwestern Bulgaria on the evening of June 27
A cold front is expected to move through the country on Friday night, bringing brief periods of rain to the western and northern regions
On June 27, Bulgaria will experience another day of intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 35°C to 40°C in most regions
A heatwave is gripping much of Bulgaria, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal norms
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe