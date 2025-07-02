Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, has described the current state of relations between the two countries as being at their lowest point in history. In an interview for the Russian magazine International Life, Mitrofanova stated that there are no longer any formal diplomatic ties at the level of government or parliament. Instead, communication is limited to informal contacts with certain Bulgarian politicians seeking to understand Russia's perspective.

Despite the breakdown in official relations, Mitrofanova claimed that ordinary Bulgarians continue to express support for Russia. She noted that wherever she travels across the country, people approach her with words of respect and sympathy for the Russian Federation.

Mitrofanova did not hold back in criticizing Bulgaria’s current foreign policy. She accused Bulgarian leaders of positioning the country as one of the most loyal and compliant members of both NATO and the European Union. While Bulgaria emphasizes predictability in its international stance, the ambassador claimed that in practice, the country acts on instructions issued by foreign decision-making centers without hesitation.

Looking ahead, Mitrofanova expressed doubt that bilateral cooperation at the official level could be restored anytime soon. She argued that Bulgaria’s foreign policy is tightly aligned with the EU, which she described as being in a state of “militaristic fever.”

Still, Mitrofanova underscored the depth of historical and cultural connections between the Bulgarian and Russian peoples. She pointed out that their shared Orthodox faith, Cyrillic script, and Slavic heritage are part of a centuries-old relationship that predates the formal establishment of diplomatic ties. These cultural and spiritual links, she said, endure even in times of political division.

According to the ambassador, economic relations between the two countries have persisted, albeit at a much lower volume than before 2021. She also noted that cooperation continues in the humanitarian and cultural spheres, as well as in law enforcement, particularly in areas related to the extradition of criminals.

On the topic of language and education, Mitrofanova said that the status of Russian in Bulgaria remains strong. She emphasized that there are no obstacles to learning or teaching Russian in the country. In fact, a national Olympiad in Russian is held regularly, and as of September 2024, over 106,000 students in 873 Bulgarian schools were studying the language.

Turning to symbolic dates in the bilateral relationship, Mitrofanova noted that since 2022, the Russian Embassy has not been invited to official ceremonies commemorating March 3rd - the day marking Bulgaria's liberation from Ottoman rule. Nonetheless, the embassy continues to mark the holiday separately by visiting key historic sites such as Pleven and Shipka, accompanied by Russian nationals and Bulgarian organizations. According to Mitrofanova, many Bulgarians continue to attend these events, carrying both national flags.

Throughout the interview, Mitrofanova painted a picture of frozen political dialogue, sustained public sympathy, and deep-rooted cultural ties. Despite the political chill, she suggested that people-to-people connections and shared history remain powerful undercurrents in the relationship between Bulgaria and Russia.