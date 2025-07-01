Euro Nears $1.18 Mark Amid Historic Rise Against US Dollar

Earlier today, the euro reached its strongest level in nearly four years, briefly climbing to .1809 - its highest point since September 2021. However, during the morning trading session in Frankfurt, the currency pulled back slightly, dropping to .1779, which marked a marginal decline of 0.024% from the previous day’s close, according to German financial outlets.

Despite the minor dip, the euro has posted remarkable gains since the start of the year. Data from Reuters shows a 13.8% increase against the US dollar in the first half of 2025 - marking the largest half-year rise on record for the European currency.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank had set the euro’s reference rate at .1720 as of yesterday, according to Bulgaria’s BTA news agency.