Bulgaria Acts to Cut Traffic Jams on Road to Greece with New Summer Measures

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 14:30
In response to the worsening traffic situation on the route to Greece, Bulgarian authorities are introducing new temporary measures aimed at alleviating congestion in the Kresna region, Nova TV reported. Long queues of vehicles have become a regular sight as summer travel intensifies and overwhelms the road capacity through the town center.

According to local officials, the summer traffic volume has doubled the designed capacity of the road. To address the bottleneck, a new temporary traffic organization will be in place until the end of the summer season. One of the key changes includes the installation of a pedestrian-activated traffic light at a busy crosswalk on the main road.

Kresna Mayor Nikolay Georgiev explained that the newly installed light will operate in a way that keeps car traffic moving unless pedestrians press a button to activate it. This, he said on Nova TV, will help avoid unnecessary stops for vehicles and improve overall flow. In addition to the new signal system, left-hand turns at the pedestrian crossing will be prohibited, further prioritizing straight-through traffic.

The mayor noted that the decision followed a meeting initiated by Prime Minister Glavchev at the Ministry of Regional Development. He added that the implementation is expected to reduce traffic by 20-30% and that the light system will be operational by Thursday.

Officials emphasized that this is a temporary solution, specifically introduced for the summer months when the influx of cars traveling to Greek beaches typically causes significant delays.

Tags: greece, Bulgarian, Kresna, traffic

