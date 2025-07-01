International Fraud Ring Busted: Ukrainians and Bulgarians Laundered Millions Through Shell Companies

A criminal scheme linked to an international money laundering network has been uncovered in Bulgaria, with authorities identifying more than 3 million leva in suspicious transfers. The revelation was made at a joint press conference held by the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office and the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP).

According to Sofia District Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova, four individuals are under investigation—two Bulgarian nationals and two Ukrainians who have obtained Bulgarian citizenship. The case involves the creation of shell companies across multiple Bulgarian cities, including Sofia, Botevgrad, and Lovech. These firms were registered under the names of people with low social status who were recruited specifically for this purpose.

Once the companies were formally established, bank accounts were opened in their names. These accounts were then handed over to Ukrainian nationals operating within the group. Through coordinated phishing operations, fraudulent bank transfers were initiated across various EU countries. Victims were tricked into wiring payments to counterfeit invoices, under the belief they were paying legitimate business partners.

The illegally obtained funds were rapidly funneled to countries in the Middle East. Authorities have yet to determine the final destination of the stolen money. Prosecutor Nikolova confirmed that the Ukrainian suspects, one of whom is believed to be the leader of the group, are currently outside Bulgaria and have been placed on an international wanted list.

This case highlights the increasing sophistication of transnational financial crimes and the integration of cyber fraud with traditional money laundering tactics. Bulgarian authorities are continuing their investigation into the network's broader reach.