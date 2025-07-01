Minimum Pension in Bulgaria Now 322 Euros: New Rates Take Effect Today

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 12:32
Bulgaria: Minimum Pension in Bulgaria Now 322 Euros: New Rates Take Effect Today @Pixabay

As of today, Bulgarian pensioners will receive increased monthly payments, following a government-approved adjustment that takes effect on July 1. The rise affects both the minimum and social old-age pensions, alongside a general indexation of all others.

The social old-age pension has risen from 307 leva to 333 leva. At the same time, the minimum pension now stands at 630.50 leva (322 euros), reflecting a notable increase aimed at providing more support to those on the lowest incomes.

Beyond these fixed sums, all remaining pensions are being recalculated and updated in line with the so-called "Swiss rule." This mechanism indexes pensions according to the average growth in wages and inflation. For this year, the adjustment is set at 8.6%, meaning that most retirees will see a tangible improvement in their monthly income.

The changes were officially approved by the government in late June, ensuring they would be implemented at the start of the second half of the year.

According to the latest available figures, Bulgaria has over 2,050,000 pensioners. Of these, nearly 350,000 are still active in the workforce, continuing to contribute despite already receiving retirement benefits.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pension, Bulgaria, minimum

Related Articles:

Expert Forecasts Up to 15% Wage Growth in Bulgaria’s Low-Paid Sectors This Year

The number of work permits issued by the Employment Agency for foreign workers continues to grow, with projections for this year reaching around 40,000

Business | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

'Don’t Want to Work Here? We’ll Hire Foreign Doctors for $500!' - Bulgarian MP to Young Medics

During a session of the parliamentary Health Committee, MP Toshko Yordanov from the “There is Such a People” (ITN) party made a series of controversial remarks aimed at medical students and young doctors in Bulgaria protesting for better pay and condition

Politics | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:38

Bulgaria’s INSAIT Teams Up with MIT for Groundbreaking AI Collaboration

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University is set to embark on a new chapter through a collaborative programme with the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Techn

Business | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25

Heat Builds Inland, Breezy Coastline: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for July 2

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon

Society » Environment | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

End of an Era: Bulgaria’s 28 Years Under the Currency Board and the Road to the Euro

On July 1, Bulgaria marks the final anniversary of its currency board arrangement, a system in place for 28 years that is set to conclude with the country’s anticipated entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:48

Russia’s Ambassador Slams Bulgaria’s Loyalty to the West, Highlights Enduring Cultural Links

Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, has described the current state of relations between the two countries as being at their lowest point in history

Politics » Diplomacy | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Train Blaze Disrupts Varna-Sofia Route: Passengers Evacuated to Field After Smoke in Locomotive

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station

Society » Incidents | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Heat Builds Inland, Breezy Coastline: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for July 2

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon

Society » Environment | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

No Need to Re-Sign Contracts: What Bulgaria’s Euro Switch Means for Your Salary

The upcoming introduction of the euro in Bulgaria does not require employees to re-sign their employment contracts

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Acts to Cut Traffic Jams on Road to Greece with New Summer Measures

In response to the worsening traffic situation on the route to Greece, Bulgarian authorities are introducing new temporary measures aimed at alleviating congestion in the Kresna region

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 14:30

Bulgaria Welcomes the Sunrise: July Morning Tradition Lives On

As the sun rose on the morning of July 1, people from across Bulgaria once again gathered to mark the tradition known as “July Morning”

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:56

Why Heatwaves Are A Health Crisis - And How To Prepare

Statement by WHO Europe’s Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge

Society » Health | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria