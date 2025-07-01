Minimum Pension in Bulgaria Now 322 Euros: New Rates Take Effect Today

As of today, Bulgarian pensioners will receive increased monthly payments, following a government-approved adjustment that takes effect on July 1. The rise affects both the minimum and social old-age pensions, alongside a general indexation of all others.

The social old-age pension has risen from 307 leva to 333 leva. At the same time, the minimum pension now stands at 630.50 leva (322 euros), reflecting a notable increase aimed at providing more support to those on the lowest incomes.

Beyond these fixed sums, all remaining pensions are being recalculated and updated in line with the so-called "Swiss rule." This mechanism indexes pensions according to the average growth in wages and inflation. For this year, the adjustment is set at 8.6%, meaning that most retirees will see a tangible improvement in their monthly income.

The changes were officially approved by the government in late June, ensuring they would be implemented at the start of the second half of the year.

According to the latest available figures, Bulgaria has over 2,050,000 pensioners. Of these, nearly 350,000 are still active in the workforce, continuing to contribute despite already receiving retirement benefits.