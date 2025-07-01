Minimum Pension in Bulgaria Now 322 Euros: New Rates Take Effect Today

Expert Forecasts Up to 15% Wage Growth in Bulgaria’s Low-Paid Sectors This Year
The number of work permits issued by the Employment Agency for foreign workers continues to grow, with projections for this year reaching around 40,000
As of today, Bulgarian pensioners will receive increased monthly payments, following a government-approved adjustment that takes effect on July 1. The rise affects both the minimum and social old-age pensions, alongside a general indexation of all others.
The social old-age pension has risen from 307 leva to 333 leva. At the same time, the minimum pension now stands at 630.50 leva (322 euros), reflecting a notable increase aimed at providing more support to those on the lowest incomes.
Beyond these fixed sums, all remaining pensions are being recalculated and updated in line with the so-called "Swiss rule." This mechanism indexes pensions according to the average growth in wages and inflation. For this year, the adjustment is set at 8.6%, meaning that most retirees will see a tangible improvement in their monthly income.
The changes were officially approved by the government in late June, ensuring they would be implemented at the start of the second half of the year.
According to the latest available figures, Bulgaria has over 2,050,000 pensioners. Of these, nearly 350,000 are still active in the workforce, continuing to contribute despite already receiving retirement benefits.
Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station
On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon
The upcoming introduction of the euro in Bulgaria does not require employees to re-sign their employment contracts
In response to the worsening traffic situation on the route to Greece, Bulgarian authorities are introducing new temporary measures aimed at alleviating congestion in the Kresna region
As the sun rose on the morning of July 1, people from across Bulgaria once again gathered to mark the tradition known as “July Morning”
Statement by WHO Europe’s Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe