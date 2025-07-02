Bulgarian-American Special Operations Teams Conduct Advanced Tactical Exercises

In June, the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) facilitated a joint training exercise involving Special Operations Forces from both Bulgaria and the United States, known as JCET (Joint Combined Exchange Training). This collaboration brought together elite units from the two nations to enhance interoperability and share operational expertise.

The training emphasized critical skills necessary for operations conducted behind enemy lines. Among the key activities were practicing ambush setups, executing raids or direct action missions, and providing medical care in challenging scenarios where rapid evacuation is not possible. These scenarios aimed to prepare forces for real-world situations requiring resilience and adaptability in hostile environments.

Participants also engaged in advanced tactical drills involving the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to enhance reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities. Additionally, the exercise included the use of organic fire support assets, such as 40- and 60-millimeter mortars, to coordinate indirect fire during operations. Teams further trained in establishing observation posts, vital for gathering intelligence, and maintained secure communication under conditions where adversaries control the electromagnetic spectrum, simulating electronic warfare environments.

This training underscores the ongoing commitment of Bulgaria and the United States to strengthen their military partnership and improve readiness for joint missions. Such exercises not only build tactical proficiency but also foster trust and coordination, crucial for future combined operations in complex operational theaters. The exchange of best practices and lessons learned ensures that both forces remain prepared to face evolving threats with agility and precision.

Source: Ministry of Defense