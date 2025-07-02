Bulgarian-American Special Operations Teams Conduct Advanced Tactical Exercises

Politics » DEFENSE | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian-American Special Operations Teams Conduct Advanced Tactical Exercises @Ministry of Defense

In June, the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) facilitated a joint training exercise involving Special Operations Forces from both Bulgaria and the United States, known as JCET (Joint Combined Exchange Training). This collaboration brought together elite units from the two nations to enhance interoperability and share operational expertise.

The training emphasized critical skills necessary for operations conducted behind enemy lines. Among the key activities were practicing ambush setups, executing raids or direct action missions, and providing medical care in challenging scenarios where rapid evacuation is not possible. These scenarios aimed to prepare forces for real-world situations requiring resilience and adaptability in hostile environments.

Participants also engaged in advanced tactical drills involving the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to enhance reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities. Additionally, the exercise included the use of organic fire support assets, such as 40- and 60-millimeter mortars, to coordinate indirect fire during operations. Teams further trained in establishing observation posts, vital for gathering intelligence, and maintained secure communication under conditions where adversaries control the electromagnetic spectrum, simulating electronic warfare environments.

This training underscores the ongoing commitment of Bulgaria and the United States to strengthen their military partnership and improve readiness for joint missions. Such exercises not only build tactical proficiency but also foster trust and coordination, crucial for future combined operations in complex operational theaters. The exchange of best practices and lessons learned ensures that both forces remain prepared to face evolving threats with agility and precision.

Source: Ministry of Defense

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, US, training

Related Articles:

Expert Forecasts Up to 15% Wage Growth in Bulgaria’s Low-Paid Sectors This Year

The number of work permits issued by the Employment Agency for foreign workers continues to grow, with projections for this year reaching around 40,000

Business | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

'Don’t Want to Work Here? We’ll Hire Foreign Doctors for $500!' - Bulgarian MP to Young Medics

During a session of the parliamentary Health Committee, MP Toshko Yordanov from the “There is Such a People” (ITN) party made a series of controversial remarks aimed at medical students and young doctors in Bulgaria protesting for better pay and condition

Politics | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:38

Bulgaria’s INSAIT Teams Up with MIT for Groundbreaking AI Collaboration

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University is set to embark on a new chapter through a collaborative programme with the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Techn

Business | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25

Heat Builds Inland, Breezy Coastline: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for July 2

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon

Society » Environment | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

End of an Era: Bulgaria’s 28 Years Under the Currency Board and the Road to the Euro

On July 1, Bulgaria marks the final anniversary of its currency board arrangement, a system in place for 28 years that is set to conclude with the country’s anticipated entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:48

Russia’s Ambassador Slams Bulgaria’s Loyalty to the West, Highlights Enduring Cultural Links

Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, has described the current state of relations between the two countries as being at their lowest point in history

Politics » Diplomacy | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Launches Defense Innovation Center with Focus on Drone Technologies

The newly formed Center for Defense Innovation in Bulgaria will concentrate on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and technologies vital to national security

Politics » Defense | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 09:30

Bulgaria to Draft National Defense Investment Plan in Line with NATO’s 5% Target

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending

Politics » Defense | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:20

Bulgarian Defense Firm Rejects Claims of Re-Exporting Arms to Ukraine

EMKO has issued a firm denial of recent claims suggesting the company has been involved in supplying ammunition and related components from Serbia to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 10:08

Bulgaria to Boost Defense Spending to 5% of GDP by 2035

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that Bulgaria plans to raise its defense budget to 5% of GDP

Politics » Defense | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33

Bulgaria Tests C4ISR Capabilities in NATO’s Largest Interoperability Drill

Bulgarian military personnel took part in NATO's "Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise" (CWIX) 2025, held from June 2 to 20 in Bydgoszcz, Poland

Politics » Defense | June 20, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Bulgaria and France Sign Deal for Joint Acquisition of 3D Radars

Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov and his French counterpart, Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, signed a framework agreement on June 16

Politics » Defense | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 09:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria