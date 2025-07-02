Expert Forecasts Up to 15% Wage Growth in Bulgaria’s Low-Paid Sectors This Year

Eurozone Unemployment Slightly Rises in May; Bulgaria Sees Minor Increase
Unemployment in May saw a slight rise in the eurozone, edging up to 6.3% from 6.2% in April, according to seasonal adjustments
The number of work permits issued by the Employment Agency for foreign workers continues to grow, with projections for this year reaching around 40,000, according to Nikolay Nikolov from the Bulgarian Association for People Management and the Bulgarian Confederation for Employment.
Foreign labor primarily comes from two regions, depending on the industry. One group arrives from former Soviet and Central Asian countries, attracted not only by comparatively low incomes back home but also by the absence of a language barrier. The other group hails from Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka, as Nikolov explained.
Bulgaria’s workforce is steadily shrinking, currently staying below 3 million people. Nikolov noted that there simply aren't enough people available, adding that many inactive individuals on the labor market have other income sources and thus do not seek employment.
As the tourist season began, the most pressing demand for workers has been in the tourism, hotel, and restaurant sectors, which face a significant shortage. However, Nikolov emphasized that this is not a crisis but a challenge businesses have adapted to by better planning. Other sectors also struggling to find staff include warehousing, logistics, and various manufacturing industries.
Nikolov highlighted a growing trend of rising wages at the lower end of the pay scale. Young entrants to the labor market tend to have high salary expectations, forcing employers to raise salaries in these lower brackets. Meanwhile, wages in the higher ranges remain relatively stagnant, creating a wage disparity.
The expert pointed out that rising costs across the board, including for human labor, are pushing prices higher. He predicts that by the end of the year, salaries in the lower wage zones will increase by at least 15%, a development that will also influence inflation.
Joining the eurozone is expected to further drive demands for higher pay from workers. While Bulgaria has a well-established culture of bonuses and benefits, Nikolov cautioned that these are often the first expenses companies cut during economic downturns.
Looking ahead, he expressed that it may take another 10 to 15 years for Bulgaria’s living standards to approach the European average.
Source: BNR interview
How will Bulgaria’s property market evolve after the switch to the euro? This question concerns homeowners, investors, and prospective buyers alike.
The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University is set to embark on a new chapter through a collaborative programme with the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Techn
On July 1, Bulgaria marks the final anniversary of its currency board arrangement, a system in place for 28 years that is set to conclude with the country’s anticipated entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026
As of July 1, a new pricing period begins for household electricity, heating, and hot water in Bulgaria
Dimitar Margaritov, former head of the Consumer Protection Commission and ex-deputy minister of economy and industry, shared his views on price fluctuations amid Bulgaria’s transition to the euro
SOF Connect, the operator of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, has announced the start of a large-scale public tender for the design and construction of a new Terminal 3
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe