Border Checks Between Bulgaria and Romania Officially Abolished After Six-Month Transition

As of midnight on July 1, border checks between Bulgaria and Romania have officially been lifted, marking a significant step forward in the implementation of the Schengen Agreement for the two countries. This move ends the transitional period of heightened control at the internal border, which had remained in place for six months following their accession to the Schengen area by land on January 1, 2025.

The temporary border regime was the result of an agreement brokered with Austria, which had initially opposed Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen entry. As a compromise, Austria demanded that controls on the joint border be extended for half a year, even as the two countries gained access to the Schengen zone by air and sea at the beginning of the year.

On the eve of the change, European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner visited Bulgaria, where he met with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. During the meeting, Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s firm commitment to safeguarding the EU’s external borders - a key point of concern for countries that had hesitated to endorse full Schengen expansion.

The removal of internal controls between the two neighboring countries coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Schengen system, which was launched to promote the free movement of people and goods across European borders. Commissioner Brunner highlighted that while Schengen remains one of the EU’s core achievements, it now faces serious challenges, including the management of external borders, migration, and smuggling.

Meanwhile, border arrangements on Bulgaria’s southern frontier with Greece remain unchanged. Although no formal controls are conducted there, border officers still retain the right to carry out checks when necessary.

With the end of the transitional period, Bulgaria and Romania are now functioning under the same conditions as other Schengen members, reflecting both countries’ progress in aligning with European border and migration standards. The move has been welcomed as a step toward full integration into the European Union’s passport-free travel zone.