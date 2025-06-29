Fires Erupt in Occupied Luhansk and Donetsk After Reported Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Explosions and fires broke out overnight between June 30 and July 1 in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk, reportedly following a Ukrainian drone strike. According to videos circulating on local Telegram channels, the attack set multiple facilities ablaze, with the footage capturing the whir of drones and large fires lighting up the night.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, commented on the incident, saying that Russian logistics were "burning" in Luhansk, implying that the targets hit had strategic military value. Ukraine’s military command has not officially commented on the strikes, and independent verification of the events remains pending.

???? Russian military targets struck by a swarm of Ukrainian drones in occupied Luhansk, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/GjEF8JgSLT — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 30, 2025

The Russian state-run TASS news agency, quoting officials from the unrecognised Luhansk People’s Republic, claimed that more than 20 drones had been detected over the area. Later, occupation figure Leonid Pasechnik alleged that Russian air defenses downed 35 out of 40 drones over Luhansk Oblast. He added that debris from the drones landed on the grounds of an oil depot, causing injuries to one woman.

Meanwhile, similar overnight attacks were reported in the occupied city of Donetsk. Local Telegram channels published videos showing fires and damage to buildings. Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of Donetsk Oblast, stated that one person was killed and three others were injured. Ukrainian channel Supernova+ reported that the target in Donetsk was the headquarters of Russia’s 8th Combined Arms Army.

❗️Another video from temporarily occupied Luhansk where a local oil depot was attacked at night pic.twitter.com/gWfovlzgk1 — ????MilitaryNewsUA???????? (@front_ukrainian) July 1, 2025

Although Ukrainian authorities have yet to confirm their involvement in the Luhansk and Donetsk strikes, the attacks align with Kyiv’s ongoing strategy to degrade Russian capabilities through strikes on military infrastructure in occupied regions.

This comes just weeks after Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported a successful drone strike in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 14, where they claimed to have destroyed a Buk-M3, a Pantsyr S1, and a 9S19 Imbir radar system associated with the S-300V air defense complex.

