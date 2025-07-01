Bulgaria Welcomes the Sunrise: July Morning Tradition Lives On

As the sun rose on the morning of July 1, people from across Bulgaria once again gathered to mark the tradition known as “July Morning.” Whether on the Black Sea coast, in the mountains, or by the shores of reservoirs, Bulgarians of all ages greeted the first rays of light, continuing a unique and symbolic custom.

“Julaya,” as the event is often called, draws its name from the 1971 song July Morning by British rock band Uriah Heep. Although the song comes from the Western rock tradition and the American hippie movement, in Bulgaria it took on a distinct local meaning beginning in the mid-1980s. Over time, this celebration became the most emblematic hippie-style holiday in the country.

The ritual takes place annually during the night of June 30 into July 1. Groups of friends and strangers alike gather to spend the night by the sea, watching and waiting for the sun to rise. While many believe this moment holds a sense of spiritual cleansing or renewal, the tradition is not tied to any religious or ancient beliefs. Instead, it reflects a collective yearning for freedom, individuality, and a fresh start.

What makes Julaya especially unique is that it emerged during the late communist era in Bulgaria, when public acts of dissent were rare and often risky. The tradition is said to have begun as a quiet form of protest - a symbolic rejection of the regime and an expression of hope for something better. The sunrise stood for the promise of change, while the music and gathering offered a sense of unity and resistance.

After communism fell, the event continued but gradually shifted in tone. The original political charge faded, and today, while the spirit of freedom and self-expression remains, Julaya is more about the shared experience and the personal meaning each participant brings to the occasion.

Still, it remains a tradition found only in Bulgaria - a homegrown blend of rock music, counterculture values, and sunrise symbolism that resonates with generations of Bulgarians each summer.