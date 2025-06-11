Why Heatwaves Are A Health Crisis - And How To Prepare

Statement by WHO Europe’s Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge

An intense heatwave is currently sweeping through the WHO European Region, breaking temperature records, overwhelming healthcare systems, and endangering lives.

The most vulnerable groups—older people, children, individuals working outdoors, and those with chronic illnesses—are particularly at risk. As climate change progresses, extreme heat is no longer an exception. These events are now more common, more severe, and more life-threatening. Excessive temperatures can exceed the human body’s ability to regulate heat, resulting in serious health consequences or even death.

The encouraging news is that many of the health risks related to high temperatures are preventable. WHO/Europe continues its yearly #KeepCool initiative to promote simple, practical actions that save lives:

Avoid direct heat : Stay indoors during the hottest hours, seek shade when outside, and never leave children or pets in vehicles.

Keep your living space cool : Ventilate your home at night, block sunlight with curtains during the day, and turn off unnecessary electrical devices.

Stay physically cool : Wear lightweight clothing and stay hydrated.

Stay connected: Check on family, friends, and neighbors—especially those who may need extra assistance.

However, personal actions are only part of the solution. Countries and local communities must also develop and implement robust heat–health plans. These should include early warning systems, effective public messaging, and targeted support for at-risk groups.

This is not just about getting through the summer. It’s about safeguarding public health in the face of a changing climate. Everyone should be equipped with the knowledge and tools to stay safe and well, no matter how extreme the heat becomes.