Kiril Petkov Steps Down as MP and Exits Party Leadership of 'We Continuing the Change'

Kiril Petkov, one of the founding figures of “We Continue the Change,” officially resigned as a member of the Bulgarian Parliament, announcing his decision through a personal statement on Facebook. He described the move as a decision made with peace of mind and confidence that it was the right step to take.

This follows his earlier announcement stepping down as co-chair of the party. Petkov stated that he will not seek a leadership role during the upcoming General Assembly of “We Continue the Change,” scheduled for September 27 and 28. Until then, Asen Vassilev will act as the sole leader of the party. Despite leaving the party’s governing bodies, Petkov emphasized that he remains committed to its cause and continues to be a member.

He reflected positively on a recent extended session of the party’s National Council, which, according to him, demonstrated the strength of its new generation. He said he left that meeting more inspired by “We Continue the Change” than ever before, impressed by the energy and integrity of the young people now driving the movement forward.

Petkov plans to embark on a series of visits across the country, meeting citizens not as their political leader, but as an ordinary Bulgarian. His goal, he says, is to help restore public confidence that positive change is possible, and that everyone - whether a party leader, rank-and-file member, or simply a responsible citizen - has a role in building a better Bulgaria. Real patriotism, he insisted, must be shown through action, not just words.

Petkov also addressed his motivations more directly, presenting his resignation as a deliberate attempt to set a precedent in Bulgarian political culture. He argued that leaders must assume responsibility for the conduct of their teams. Unlike what he described as the standard practice in GERB, where party leaders distance themselves from scandals involving subordinates, Petkov believes responsibility should be taken at the highest level. He called on Bulgarian voters to demand more from their leaders, insisting that political accountability should become the norm, not the exception.

In his statement, he drew a sharp contrast between “We Continue the Change” and parties like GERB and DPS. He argued that while corruption can infiltrate any party, the real question is how that party responds. He claimed that his party’s reaction to internal problems has been immediate and principled. Petkov pointed out that even when key figures in GERB and DPS faced international sanctions, their parties either ignored the issue or continued to protect those implicated.

Petkov was especially critical of the continued influence of Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski. He noted that while the United States has sanctioned them or their associates under the Magnitsky Act, their positions remain intact, even within international affiliations like ALDE. He contrasted this with the values “We Continue the Change” claims to uphold - transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption.

In his closing remarks, Petkov said he sympathizes with those in GERB who once joined with the hope of advancing Bulgaria’s European path, only to find themselves aligned with compromised leadership. He expressed hope that figures like Rosen Zhelyazkov might offer GERB a different future, one that breaks free from what he described as the Borissov-Peevski axis that, in his view, holds the party back.