From 24°C at the Seaside to 37°C in the Southwest: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for Monday

June 30, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: From 24°C at the Seaside to 37°C in the Southwest: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for Monday

On July 1, Bulgaria will see varying weather conditions across different regions. In the northeast, the cloud cover will gradually break up during the day. Meanwhile, southeastern areas can expect rain showers before noon. In the afternoon, scattered rainfall is likely across much of southern Bulgaria, with a possibility of thunder in some areas. By late evening, clouds are forecast to diminish across the entire country. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeast. Daytime temperatures will range from around 29°C in the northeast to as high as 37°C in the southwest. Sofia will see highs near 31°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will start with some clouds and local showers, but the situation will improve quickly. Clearing will begin from the north in the morning, leading to sunny skies prevailing along the entire coastline by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 26°C. Sea water temperatures will range from 23°C to 24°C, with waves reaching 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountainous regions, the weather will be mostly sunny during the morning. Around midday and in the afternoon, cumulus clouds will build up, bringing light rain to certain areas. Winds will blow moderately from the north. Temperatures at higher altitudes will remain pleasant, reaching around 26°C at 1,200 metres and approximately 18°C at 2,000 metres.

