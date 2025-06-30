Sofia Airport Unveils 500M Leva Expansion Plan: New Terminal 3 and Major Terminal 2 Upgrade

SOF Connect, the operator of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, has announced the start of a large-scale public tender for the design and construction of a new Terminal 3, along with a pre-terminal area, integrated transport hub, and extensive modernization of the existing Terminal 2. This is part of a broader investment plan totaling 500 million leva (250 million euros) - 450 million for construction and an additional 50 million for specialized equipment.

The scope of the Terminal 3 project includes a 60,000-square-meter building that will be physically connected to Terminal 2. Once completed, it will increase the airport’s annual passenger capacity from 7 million to 20 million. The new terminal will house a centralized security checkpoint, dedicated departure and arrival areas, operational offices and technical facilities for airport services, a passenger pier, and commercial retail zones.

Work on Terminal 3 is expected to adhere to sustainable construction principles and will be certified under the BREEAM standard. Phased implementation will allow airport operations to continue uninterrupted throughout the building period. Existing public infrastructure - parking facilities, access roads, and circulation areas - must remain functional during all phases of construction.

Terminal 2, which spans 72,000 square meters, will undergo major renovations. These include expansion of commercial areas both in public access and post-security zones, repurposing of existing passenger processing spaces into back-office and auxiliary zones, and upgrading of key airport systems such as fire safety, IT, and communications infrastructure.

Also part of the overall development is the construction of a new transport hub covering 9,000 square meters. It will feature 21 bus parking spaces and supporting infrastructure. Additional components include new access routes on both the airside and landside, structural and architectural works, installation of electrical and plumbing systems, and implementation of modern building management technologies. Specialized airport systems and vertical transport solutions will also be part of the package.

SOF Connect CEO Jesús Caballero emphasized the scale of the initiative, describing it as the largest public infrastructure project in Bulgaria over the coming five years. He expressed confidence that companies with proven credentials in delivering complex infrastructure projects will respond to the call. The aim is for Sofia Airport to reach world-class standards by 2031.

Interested parties are invited to submit their Letters of Interest by October 15, 2025. Once all submissions are reviewed, the airport operator will move forward with the official award process, to be announced publicly on the airport’s website.

Separately, the Sofia Municipal Council has approved the introduction of 24-hour public transportation to Sofia Airport, which will be launched on July 15, expanding access to the airport for both travelers and airport staff.

