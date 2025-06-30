EU Targets Odometer Fraud: Bulgarian MEP Pushes for Mileage Database

World » EU | June 30, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Bulgaria: EU Targets Odometer Fraud: Bulgarian MEP Pushes for Mileage Database @Pexels

A large portion of imported used cars in Bulgaria - around 60% - have had their odometers tampered with, according to Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov. In a recent interview with Nova TV, he highlighted a new initiative by the European Commission that aims to put an end to mileage manipulation by creating a centralized database accessible across all EU member states.

The proposed system would record mileage data from each vehicle during its annual technical inspections. This information, linked to the license plate number, would include whether the car has passed inspection and the actual kilometers driven. The idea is to offer buyers transparent and reliable data about the car's history, helping prevent fraud.

The initiative originates from Bulgaria and was included in a legislative package on roadworthiness that the European Commission published in late April. Novakov expressed satisfaction that a proposal from Bulgaria had made it this far in the legislative process. While the legislation has yet to be voted on in the European Parliament, he described its inclusion in the package as a significant step forward.

The system is designed to render odometer fraud pointless rather than technically impossible. Even if the mileage is altered, the original reading will be accessible through the public database, making such tampering easy to identify. Novakov emphasized that although dishonest sellers will likely continue manipulating odometers, the new rules will allow buyers to verify the actual mileage of a car over time.

At present, EU member states collect data on vehicle mileage during inspections, but this information is not yet accessible to the public or shared across borders. Under the new legislation, that would change. Once the law is adopted and published in the official EU journal, technical inspection data will be made available on the new platform, facilitating transparency and consumer protection throughout the EU.

According to Novakov, this move addresses a long-standing problem affecting used car markets across Europe. With the new system in place, buyers will be able to trace the inspection history of a car and confirm how many kilometers it has actually traveled before making a purchase - whether it’s one year or five years after import.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Bulgaria, cars

Related Articles:

No Need to Re-Sign Contracts: What Bulgaria’s Euro Switch Means for Your Salary

The upcoming introduction of the euro in Bulgaria does not require employees to re-sign their employment contracts

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Will the ECB Control Bulgaria’s Budget After Euro Adoption?

A video posted on Facebook by Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Revival party, claims that once Bulgaria joins the eurozone on January 1, 2026, Bulgarian MPs will lose the ability to approve a budget

World » EU | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Expert Reveals Why Price Controls in Bulgaria Are Failing Ahead of Euro Adoption

Dimitar Margaritov, former head of the Consumer Protection Commission and ex-deputy minister of economy and industry, shared his views on price fluctuations amid Bulgaria’s transition to the euro

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

From 24°C at the Seaside to 37°C in the Southwest: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for Monday

On July 1, Bulgaria will see varying weather conditions across different regions

Society » Environment | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown

As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high

Business » Finance | June 30, 2025, Monday // 16:49

Bulgaria Sends Firefighters to Greece in EU Wildfire Prevention Mission

Bulgaria has once again sent a specialized firefighting team to assist Greece in managing the threat of wildfires

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

100,000 Hungarians In Open Defiance of Orban, Budapest Pride Marks Historic Rally

An estimated 100,000 people filled the streets of Budapest on Saturday, marching in open defiance of a ban imposed by Hungary's right-wing government

World » EU | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 11:52

Arson of Military Trucks in Germany Sparks Fears of Russian Hybrid Attack on NATO Territory

A fire that engulfed six Bundeswehr trucks in Erfurt over the weekend has become the latest focus of Russian propaganda

World » EU | June 27, 2025, Friday // 15:40

EU Moves to End Hidden Airline Fees: Free Hand Luggage Set to Become Standard

Members of the European Parliament’s transport committee have backed a major shift in air travel regulations, voting in favor of new rules that would require airlines to allow passengers to carry two bags free of charge

World » EU | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 23:02

Bulgaria Clears Major Hurdle Toward Euro Adoption as ECON Committee Votes 'Yes'

The European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) has endorsed a report on Bulgaria’s preparedness to adopt the euro

World » EU | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:14

Bulgaria Clashes with Orban’s MEPs over North Macedonia Language Amendment in EU Report

The draft report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress passed through the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs on June 24, following a postponed vote earlier this month

World » EU | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

Hungary and Slovakia Stall EU’s 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia Ahead of Summit

Hungary and Slovakia have blocked the European Union’s 18th sanctions package against Russia just days before the upcoming European Council summit

World » EU | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria