Bulgaria Sends Firefighters to Greece in EU Wildfire Prevention Mission

Society » INCIDENTS | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sends Firefighters to Greece in EU Wildfire Prevention Mission @BNT

Bulgaria has once again sent a specialized firefighting team to assist Greece in managing the threat of wildfires. A group of twenty firefighters from across the country departed today for the Thessaloniki region as part of a preventive deployment. This is the fourth consecutive year that Bulgaria participates in the European Commission’s initiative for pre-positioning firefighting forces in high-risk zones during the summer fire season.

Although some fires have already ignited in Greece, including one near Kavala which has now been brought under control, the Bulgarian team’s dispatch is primarily precautionary. If needed, the module will actively engage in suppression efforts.

The team was officially sent off from Blagoevgrad by Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Barov, Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection. The deployment includes three specialized firefighting vehicles and personnel from different regional directorates, all trained and assigned within the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

Barov explained that the firefighters will remain in Thessaloniki until July 15, at which point they will be replaced by a second group, ensuring Bulgarian presence until the end of the month. The mission is considered routine, but flexible. Should Bulgaria face a serious fire situation of its own during this period, the team in Greece could be recalled and redirected for domestic response.

He noted that this was the case last year, when the module had to be withdrawn early due to urgent local needs.

Currently, the fire risk in Bulgaria remains low, with no major active blazes reported. In areas prone to higher temperatures and increased risk - such as Kresna, Sandanski, and Petrich - fire crews are conducting daily patrols to monitor conditions and respond swiftly to any emerging threats.

Barov also confirmed coordination with the Ministry of Defense, which has made available aerial resources for firefighting support should the need arise this summer.

Sources:

  • BTA
  • Nova TV
  • BNT
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wildfires, Bulgaria, greece, firefighting

Related Articles:

No Need to Re-Sign Contracts: What Bulgaria’s Euro Switch Means for Your Salary

The upcoming introduction of the euro in Bulgaria does not require employees to re-sign their employment contracts

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Will the ECB Control Bulgaria’s Budget After Euro Adoption?

A video posted on Facebook by Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Revival party, claims that once Bulgaria joins the eurozone on January 1, 2026, Bulgarian MPs will lose the ability to approve a budget

World » EU | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Expert Reveals Why Price Controls in Bulgaria Are Failing Ahead of Euro Adoption

Dimitar Margaritov, former head of the Consumer Protection Commission and ex-deputy minister of economy and industry, shared his views on price fluctuations amid Bulgaria’s transition to the euro

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

From 24°C at the Seaside to 37°C in the Southwest: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for Monday

On July 1, Bulgaria will see varying weather conditions across different regions

Society » Environment | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown

As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high

Business » Finance | June 30, 2025, Monday // 16:49

EU Targets Odometer Fraud: Bulgarian MEP Pushes for Mileage Database

A large portion of imported used cars in Bulgaria - around 60% - have had their odometers tampered with, according to Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov.

World » EU | June 30, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Suspected Bulgarian Panther Spotted in Romania: Cross-Border Search Underway

Authorities in Romania's Giurgiu County are actively investigating reports about a possible sighting of a wild animal

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:21

Two Bulgarian Men Drown in Greece and Primorsko

A Bulgarian man, aged 60, drowned over the weekend while swimming in the sea near the Greek resort of Asprovalta, located east of Thessaloniki

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Panther in Shumen, Bulgaria May Have Migrated from Hungary, Say Experts

The temporary restrictions in Bulgaria’s Shumen Plateau Nature Park, imposed after a wild animal was reportedly spotted on June 19, are being lifted

Society » Incidents | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 11:43

Two Light Aircraft Down in Bulgaria: No Fatalities, Minor Injuries Reported

A small private aircraft crashed on Saturday morning in the Spano Pole area above Sandanski

Society » Incidents | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 13:21

Train Traffic Halted Near Razgrad Due to Contact Network Damage

This morning, train services on the ninth main railway line between Razgrad and Samuil were halted due to damage affecting approximately 450 meters of the contact network

Society » Incidents | June 27, 2025, Friday // 12:02

Bulgarian Man Sentenced to Over 10 Years in UK for Fatal Dangerous Overtake

A Bulgarian man living in the UK has been sentenced to 10 years and 9 months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving

Society » Incidents | June 27, 2025, Friday // 11:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria