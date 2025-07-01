Bulgaria Sends Firefighters to Greece in EU Wildfire Prevention Mission

Bulgaria has once again sent a specialized firefighting team to assist Greece in managing the threat of wildfires. A group of twenty firefighters from across the country departed today for the Thessaloniki region as part of a preventive deployment. This is the fourth consecutive year that Bulgaria participates in the European Commission’s initiative for pre-positioning firefighting forces in high-risk zones during the summer fire season.

Although some fires have already ignited in Greece, including one near Kavala which has now been brought under control, the Bulgarian team’s dispatch is primarily precautionary. If needed, the module will actively engage in suppression efforts.

The team was officially sent off from Blagoevgrad by Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Barov, Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection. The deployment includes three specialized firefighting vehicles and personnel from different regional directorates, all trained and assigned within the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

Barov explained that the firefighters will remain in Thessaloniki until July 15, at which point they will be replaced by a second group, ensuring Bulgarian presence until the end of the month. The mission is considered routine, but flexible. Should Bulgaria face a serious fire situation of its own during this period, the team in Greece could be recalled and redirected for domestic response.

He noted that this was the case last year, when the module had to be withdrawn early due to urgent local needs.

Currently, the fire risk in Bulgaria remains low, with no major active blazes reported. In areas prone to higher temperatures and increased risk - such as Kresna, Sandanski, and Petrich - fire crews are conducting daily patrols to monitor conditions and respond swiftly to any emerging threats.

Barov also confirmed coordination with the Ministry of Defense, which has made available aerial resources for firefighting support should the need arise this summer.

Sources: