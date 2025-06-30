Wholesale Market in Bulgaria Stable: No Economic Basis for Retail Price Hikes

The wholesale food market in Bulgaria remains stable, with no underlying reasons for price increases in retail outlets. This was emphasized by Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, during a briefing where he presented comparative data on key product prices from the past year.

According to Ivanov, certain vegetables such as tomatoes and potatoes are currently cheaper compared to the same period last year. Although cabbage is more expensive, it is expected to see a price drop due to a significant surge in supply. Fruit prices, on the other hand, have risen notably, largely because of unfavorable weather conditions. The steepest increase has been recorded for cherries, which are now approximately 180% more expensive. However, the import of apricots has helped bring down their price levels.

When it comes to essential food items such as flour, beans, sugar, rice, pork, and chicken, prices have remained consistent with those from last year. Meanwhile, products like sunflower oil, butter, and yogurt have seen an increase of around 20%.

Ivanov noted that during the 40-day monitoring period that has been underway, the market has shown strong price stability. He cautioned that any sudden or sharp increases in retail prices are not supported by real economic factors and are more likely the result of individual traders’ pricing strategies.

He further remarked on the significant price discrepancies he has observed across different retail outlets, especially in items such as fruits, vegetables, and yellow cheese. Ivanov urged consumers to shop wisely and be mindful of pricing differences, warning against supporting dishonest or overly greedy retailers through uncritical purchasing behavior.